



Image Source: ANI Rajasthan: BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli faints during car attack in Bharatpur Bharatpur MP Ranjeeta Koli’s car was attacked in Dharsoni village of Bharatpur district by unidentified perpetrators during her visit to a community health institution. About five or six unknown individuals attacked Koli’s car with stones and iron rods as she was heading to a health facility in Bharatpur district around 11.30am on Thursday. The assailants came with a car, stopped Koli’s car and threw stones at him and broke the windows of the car he was traveling in with iron bars. Koli fainted during the attack and was rushed to a district hospital and later discharged. Ranjeeta Koli in her tweet posted the photo of the car with broken windows. The tweet further said: “Tonight, after inspecting the RBM Hospital in Bharatpur, the convoy of Bharatpur MP Smt. Ranjita Koli, who was going to inspect CHC in Vair, was attacked by armed criminals near the village of Dharsoni. “The attack was so frightening that the deputy was left unconscious. The police were contacted but it took 45 minutes for the police to arrive at the scene, on the other hand @BHARATPUR_DM did not receive the call even after constant phone calls with her,” she said. next tweet. Koli a day back was informed by the health official in Nadbai that Covid testing has been reduced to a circle by the state government to show limited numbers of Covid. He was suspended with immediate effects and next came the attack on Koli. Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia condemned the attack on Koli and attacked the Congress-led Rajasthan government, saying the state has become a crime capital under the rule of Ashok Gehlot. “On the one hand, a hungry pregnant woman is raped in Jaipur and now the MP is being attacked on the state road. You have lost the right to stay in power,” he added. READ ALSO:The dead man returns home after the Rajasthan family performs another person’s last rites Latest News of India







