Two accused of rape in Bengaluru shot in the leg while trying to escape: Police





Two of the four men arrested for allegedly raping and torturing a woman suspected of being trafficked from Bangladesh were injured when they were shot as they allegedly tried to flee after attacking a police party that had sent them to the country. crime in Bengaluru. The four, also said to be undocumented immigrants in Bangladesh, were tracked down after a video went viral showing men allegedly raping and torturing the woman, believed to be in her early 20s. Womanshte also arrested another woman seen in the video. A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the 3.5-minute video appeared to be at least 10 days long. It was very difficult for me to explain. It was very disturbing. They used bottles to attack him and they were shooting the whole ordeal, the officer said. Police said the efforts were in tracking down the woman in her early 20s, who is said to be in a neighboring state. Bengaluru police said the two, aged 25 and 23, were shot in the leg in self-defense when the arrested men were taken to a crime scene recreation house on Friday morning. Both were hospitalized. In a statement late Thursday, Bengaluru Police said the arrests were made based on images of the suspects from video shared by Assam Police. Read also | No pattern of prone behavior after the attack: Experts on the decision for Tarun Tejpal Based on a video clip where a woman was subjected to physical abuse and torture by a group of people, five culprits, including a woman, apparently in the clip were immediately tracked down and secured by Bengaluru City Police, the statement said. Based on the content of the video clip and the facts revealed during the preliminary interrogation of the insured persons, a case of rape, assault was registered against the accused and according to other relevant provisions of the law … Police cited the interrogation of the accused and said it was learned that all six are from Bangladesh. Police added that a woman in her 20s is believed to have fled Karnataka and a team has been sent to track her down. According to the information revealed so far, they are all part of the same group and are believed to be from Bangladesh. Due to financial changes, the culprits brutally raped the victim, who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, brought to India for human trafficking. The investigation is being carried out with full seriousness under the close supervision of senior officers, said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. In a tweet, Assam Police earlier Thursday morning sought help to identify the first suspects in the video. These images are of 5 culprits seen brutally torturing and raping a young girl in a viral video. The time or place of this incident is not clear. Anyone with information about this crime or criminals can contact us. They will be beautifully rewarded, the tweet says. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared the post on Twitter and asked people to help the police of all Union states and territories to find the accused.

