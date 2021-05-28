India says Twitter is trying to dictate conditions in most democracies





The Indian government accused Twitter Inc. of trying to “dictate conditions for the world’s greatest democracy” and “slander India to hide their folly,” escalating their dispute after the social network accused officials of intimidation. Earlier this week, police officers visited the Twitter premises in New Delhi – released since March 2020 due to the pandemic – to give notice to the investigation related to the tagging of posts by senior members of India’s ruling Party Bharatiya Janata or BJP. They had posted on Twitter documents claiming to show opponents strategizing to exploit the coronavirus for political gain. Twitter labeled those posts as “synthetic and manipulated media” amid conflicting accusations by the Congress Party of falsifying them. It was the latest escalation in a series of confrontations, sparked by a growing wave of demands for removal from the government, which the social platform has pushed back against. The San Francisco-based microblogging site released a statement Thursday describing the police visit as “intimidation tactics” and expressing concern about government actions and IT rules threatening to curb free speech. Read more: Twitter declares India threat, will push for change “Protecting free speech in India is not the prerogative of just one private foreign entity, profitable like Twitter,” the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India, or MEITY, said in response. The company’s actions are undermining India ‘s legal system, the government said. “Twitter refuses to comply with those regulations in the mediation guidelines on the basis of which it is claiming a safe harbor protection from criminal liability in India.” Twitter has a large base in India and earns substantial revenue from its operations in the country, but is reluctant to establish a grievance and resolution mechanism, the government said. “Twitter must stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws,” MEITY wrote in a tweet on the platform it was criticizing. Delhi police now expect Twitter to provide data and materials from its investigation into tagged posts, according to a government official who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak on the matter. Twitter is perceived by local authorities as not acting as a mediator, but as a judge, the person said, adding that the relationship between the two parties is not healthy at all. “Twitter statements are” designed to thwart a lawful investigation “and the social network” has taken it upon itself, in terms of service, to judge the truth or otherwise of documents in the public space, “Delhi police said in a statement late Thursday New rules that went into effect in India this February require social media like Twitter, Google and YouTube of Alphabet Inc. Facebook Inc. and its WhatsApp messaging platform to appoint and appoint representatives to resolve complaints. These rules would impose penalties, including prison terms, on certain individuals if a company fails in its defined duties. Social firms have argued harshly against the measures, claiming some of them would violate user privacy, and WhatsApp has filed a lawsuits against the government to challenge their validity. Read more: WhatsApp sues Indian government over new internet rules Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

