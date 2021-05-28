Garcia Wants to Meet President on MCIA Flights to NAIA – Manila Newsletter

Connect with us

Garcia Wants to Meet President on MCIA Flights to NAIA

Garcia wants to meet the President for the diversion of MCIA flights to NAIA

Garcia wants to meet the President for the diversion of MCIA flights to NAIA

GARCIA (photo from FB)

Cebu City Governor CEBU Gwendolyn Garcia intends to meet with President Duterte following Malacanang’s order to divert international flights related to Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from May 29 to June 5.

Garcia, in an interview with local radio station dySS on Friday morning, said she would present the figures to the President to explain the COVID-19 situation in the province.

COVID-19 cases in Cebu have been on a downward trend.

As of May 27, the province had only 500 active cases out of 15,482 confirmed cases.

The Malacanangs order to divert MCIA-related international flights came after Garcia remained determined to implement the Executive Order (EO) it has issued in which foreign Filipinos (ROF) and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) return to MCIA they do not need to incur a mandatory obligation – daily quarantine imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Under EO governors, an OFW or ROF arriving at MCIA can go home immediately if their COVID-19 test gives a negative result.

Governor Cebu said during the radio interview that she respects the Malacanang order.

Well, I have no power over Metro Manila. My message is only for Cebu province, she said.

The governor, however, hoped that the diversion of flights would not be prolonged.

I hope this will not last long because the airport will lose revenue and Cebuanos will suffer, Garcia said in Cebuano.

Garcia the order was received with opposition.

However, I saw everyone react, they were really angry, she said.



