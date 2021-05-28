International
Morrison hoping for a united front with NZ against China
“I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morrison back to New Zealand after a difficult year for both of our countries through the pandemic,” Ms Ardern said.
The annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders Meeting will be the first face-to-face meeting since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and Mr. Morrisons’s first official overseas visit this year.
Sounds apt for our first trip to be beyond Tasman, Mr. Morrison said. Australia and New Zealand are families and we share deep historical ties of friendship, trust and ANZAC spirit.
Key issues to be discussed include cooperation in overseas development assistance, highlighting the devastating economic impact of COVID-19 in the Pacific and the distribution of 7.5 million doses of vaccine in the region.
The importance of the Pacific Island Forum will be emphasized, as the two countries aim to project a unified leadership position.
Contagious issues
Ms Ardern is expected to take a new hit in Australia on her practice of deporting New Zealand citizens convicted of crimes, even when they have lived in Australia for most of their lives.
Former Home Secretary Peter Dutton earlier this year likened the move to garbage removal, prompting Ms Mahuta to say the comment only served to tarnish his reputation.
The fourth nationwide connection to Victoria prompted New Zealand to close its border with the state this week, but it is understood both countries are eager to keep the Trans-Tasman travel bubble open.
Both Australia and New Zealand have been world leaders in our response to the COVID19 pandemic19 and this visit is an excellent illustration of the Trans-Tasman Safe Travel Zone in action, Mr Morrison said.
Unequal exchange
But when he flies beyond the gap, Mr Morrison will implement a strong trend, where the quarantine trans-Tasman bubble is dominated by traffic from Australia to New Zealand.
Going the other way, Australia is receiving only 24 per cent of April / May 2019 flight bookings from New Zealand, according to data collected by ForwardKeys Analytics.
In April 2019, there were 119,200 New Zealanders arriving in Australia, says the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Despite an active $ 3 million active marketing campaign by the Australian government to lure New Zealanders, bookings are up 76 per cent year-on-year for the four weeks from 19 April.
Qantas anecdotally notes that there are more passengers flying from New Zealand on the trans-Tasman route.
On May 20, Qanta chief executive Alan Joyce noted that airline capacity in Tasman is about 60 percent of pre-COVID levels, and we expect them to increase gradually as confidence increases.
To account for the Melbourne blockade, all airlines have reduced traffic to Victoria.
As of May 29, Air New Zealand will operate 93 flights across Tasman through June 4, with a spokeswoman saying they are seeing huge demand, especially during school holidays.
Qantas makes about 90 flights a week on the itinerary.
