Listen to monkeys, make monkeys: New study finds primates mimic other species ‘accent’ to avoid conflict | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Tamarin of the red hand. (Viviane Costa) The phrase when you are in Rome, do as the Romans do may have been created by humans, but it is the monkeys that are actually there talking conversationliterally. In a new study, researchers have observed a particular species of monkey using the accent of another species when entering their territory, in order to avoid any possible conflict and facilitate better understanding between each other. In doing so, research has also become the first to show a species of primates adopting the calling patterns of another species for the communication phenomenon that is technically called asymmetric convergence of calls. Co-authored by Dr Jacob Dunn of England Ruskin University, this study closely investigated the behavior of 15 groups of washed tamarins (Saguinus bicolor) and red hand tamarins (Saguinus midas) in the Brazilian Amazon. The critically endangered tamarind has one of the smallest ranges of any primate in the world, and most of it is located around the city of Manaus, the capital of Brazil Amazonas. Red-handed tamarins, on the other hand, are found throughout the northeastern Amazon region. Through behavioral observations, the researchers found that when red-tailed tamarin groups entered common territory with washed tamarinds, red-tailed tamarins changed their calls and instead adopted long calls used by curved tamarins. . Boasting of higher vocal flexibility and being more frequent in the use of calls compared to washed tamarinds, scientists believe that red-handed tamarins changed their calls to avoid territorial disputes over resources. Tamarind foot. (Tainara Sobroza) When tamarind groups move rapidly around the mature Amazonian forest, it can sometimes be difficult to distinguish species. But during our research, we were surprised to find that they also sound the same in the forest areas that coexist, said lead author Tainara Sobroza of the National Institute de Pesquisas da Amazonia. We found that only red-handed tamarins change their calls to those of washed tamarinds, and this only happens in places where they occur together. Why their calls converge this way is not certain, but it is probably to help identify when defending territory or competing for resources, she added. Co-author Dr Jacob Dunn, Associate Professor of Evolutionary Biology at Anglia Ruskin University, further emphasized the fact that closely related species that share geographical extent tend to develop interesting evolutionary patterns. He cited the famous example of the Galapagos fingers that were studied by Charles Darwin. These migratory bird beaks evolved to specialize in different foods on the islands in order to avoid competition for resources. In some cases, instead of differing to become different from each other, several closely related species come together to show similar traits. Our study is the first to show the asymmetric convergence of the call in primates, with a call of a species becoming “lingua franca” in common territories, Dunn said. He added: “Because these tamarind species rely on similar sources, changing their ‘accents’ in this way is likely to help these small primates identify more easily in dense forest and potentially avoid conflicts.” . The findings of this very interesting study were recently published in the journal Ecology and sociobiology of behavior, and can be accessed here. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

