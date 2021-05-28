Malaysia is experiencing an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases

Malaysia’s average daily COVID-19 cases per capita surpassed India this week and the country’s healthcare system has been stretched, but the government has resisted pressure to impose stricter blocking rules on economic concerns.

Malaysia reported 211.29 new daily cases per million people on Wednesday with an average of seven days, compared to 165.28 in India, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

People expect to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center on May 21, 2021 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Geti / Kyodo)

It has overtaken India at this key landmark since Sunday, as its daily COVID-19 cases crossed the 7,000 mark on Tuesday and 8,000 on Friday, the highest since the blast.

Not only is the rate of infection increasing, but also the rate of fatality. Deaths are constantly from the “bus”, as described by the Ministry of Health, reaching between 40 and over 50 per day.

The use rate of intensive care units across the country is now over 91 per cent, senior Ministry of Health official Noor Hisham Abdullah said last Friday.

At hospitals in Selangor and Penang states, ICUs are already overcrowded and some have had to restore normal wards. In Penang, the military took the rope to build an “ICU field” in a hospital complex.

As mortality climbed, two hospitals in Selangor used transport containers as makeshift morgues.

Malaysia is battling the third wave of coronavirus outbreaks since last September that was triggered by a state election in Sabah in Borneo that month.

Rules of social distancing and masks flew out the window at campaign rallies and politicians and voters flew from peninsular Malaysia to Sabah to campaign and vote, to return and spread the virus.

In January, a state of emergency was declared, with interstate travel banned and schools closed. Schools were allowed to reopen in March, to close again this month.

Meanwhile, large parts of the economy continue to function as normal even under the “movement control order” across the country.

The government announced further tightening of the order on May 12, banning inter-regional travel, shortening business hours and pushing companies to abide by home-based work policy, among other measures.

But she has not stopped imposing a total blockade despite growing calls to do so, with supporters pointing out that most groups come from the workplace.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the 593 active groups discovered as of Wednesday, 39 percent are from the workplace involving nearly 17,000 active cases, or a quarter of the total active cases.

“If a complete blockade is implemented, the most affected will be vulnerable groups and those earning low incomes,” Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Monday.

He said the 2.8 million people who survive on daily wages or freelancers will lose their income if the government imposes a tight deadlock, as in March last year when it lasted nearly two months.

The latest order that allows most businesses to operate is likely to affect gross domestic product growth by less than 1 percentage point, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Despite the downward risk due to the implementation of the order, “GDP for 2021 is expected to grow between 6.0-7.5 per cent,” the ministry said.

But the worst is not over yet, as Hisham warned. Daily cases continue to reach record levels and 80 per cent of cases detected were unrelated, the health official said earlier this month.

Malaysia has also been hit with the most infectious and severe variants of the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 78 cases of the South African variant and six of the Indian variant.

“The increase in cases started on April 1 and could cause a vertical increase. We need to prepare for the worst. Please help us stay home. Only together can we break the chain of infection,” Hisham said in a post. on Twitter on Wednesday