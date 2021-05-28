Odisha seeks long-term solutions to repeated cyclones in meeting with Prime Minister Modi

Cyclone Yaas leaves traces of damaged houses and floods agricultural lands in Odisha and Bengal

Bhubaneswar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the post-cyclone situation and the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the state at a meeting in Bhubaneswar where the Odisha government sought long-term solutions to alleviate the problems of recurring cyclones and provide disaster-resistant power systems.

The state government did not seek immediate funding to manage disaster management spending, but stressed long-term solutions to the problem as Odisha is often hit by major disasters such as cyclones, Odisha Special Aid Commissioner (SRC) told reporters. PK Jena after the meeting.

Shortly after the review meeting, which lasted about an hour and was attended by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik, two Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi and senior officials, the Prime Minister left for an aerial study in areas most affected by the cyclone of Balasore and Bdahrak in Odisha, on the way to West Bengal.

The Prime Minister was previously received by Governor Ganeshi Lal, Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

The Prime Minister called for both a sustainable energy infrastructure in the event of a catastrophe and a permanent solution to protect the coastal region from the storms that accompany cyclones, the SRC said, adding that Odisha has a coastline of about 480 kilometers long of which over 200 km is susceptible to waves.

The state has not requested immediate funding or assistance from the Government of India today. The state will manage the situation from its own resources. We will assess the damage in seven days and later seek central assistance, Mr Jena said.

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi, who was present at the Prime Ministers’ review meeting, said: The center is together with Odisha. The state did not immediately seek, but sought permanent solutions by deploying resilient infrastructure to disaster in the energy sector and measures against the storm.

Since the Prime Minister is now going to an aerial poll to look at the damage done by Yaas, he will announce the aid package by this evening, Mr Sarangi said. The state government at the beginning of the review meeting, welcomed the Prime Minister to the state. An 8-minute video and a power point presentation were made before the Prime Minister on how the state responded to the disaster.

The prime minister categorically said that the center and the state should join hands to work for protection from the danger of the storm, which this time without the entry of salt water in over 120 villages in the coastal districts, said SRC.

Patnaik also wanted a long-term solution to the problem of coastal erosion that increases the risk of storms in the coastal belt. The Prime Minister also drew the attention of

Prime Minister in the resilient energy system to disaster, the demand for which is being made for the last two years. In addition, the CM also sensitively called for the coastal storm protection mechanism, Jena said.

Jena said there is every possibility that the storm height on the Odisha coast could go up to 8 meters along the state coast. Therefore, robust planning is required. The request of state governments was to provide a resilient coastal infrastructure, he said.

Cyclone Yaas, filling winds of up to 145km / h, hit parts of India’s east coast on Wednesday, killing at least three people in Odisha and one in West Bengal, leaving behind a trail of damaged homes and farmland. flooded, forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe havens in the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Following the cyclone-induced devastation, heavy post-cyclonic rainfall on Thursday saw river water levels rising above the danger mark, putting four Odisha regions – Badrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Keonjhar – on high alert.

