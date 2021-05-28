Connect with us

The Modeling Consortium is optimistic about a third smaller wave of Covid-19

Cape Town – While there is still uncertainty, a third smaller wave is forecast, according to the analysis of the South African Modeling Consortium Covid-19.

We have not yet met the criteria to be in a third wave, but we remain at risk as the number of active cases is much higher than a few weeks ago, said Provincial Health chief Dr Keith Cloete.

The big recommendation from the consortium is that if the behavioral response is strong and fast, we can reduce the number of admissions and deaths in the province. Much through behavior we can delay the third wave and reduce the peak of the third wave, Cloete added.

Cloete added that it was important that the third wave be delayed and smaller, so as not to interrupt the rapid scale required for the vaccine program in the nations’ goal of achieving herd immunity.

Hospital admissions have increased slowly, with 35 new cases per day, while deaths remain stable, at around four per day.

The revival monitor shows that we continue to see a percentage increase from week to week in new cases, even though the magnitude of the percentage increase has decreased, Cloete said.

There are currently 795 Covid-19 patients in acute hospitals, with 420 in public hospitals and 375 in private hospitals.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Alan Winde said the Western Cape had increased the number of vaccines administered this week to an average of 6,000 vaccines a day.

As of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 123,153 vaccines had been administered.

Yesterday we exceeded this target, vaccinating over 8,000 people. To date, we have vaccinated nearly 30,000 people with the Pfizer vaccine, under Phase 1b and 2, which began on 17 May. The program will grow further, with up to 12,000 vaccines administered daily each week, beginning May 31, 2021, and 24,000 vaccines administered daily each subsequent week, beginning June 7, 2021, Winde said.

He said supply of the Pfizer vaccine was projected to reach 118,280 this week.

We are also still awaiting clarity on the arrival of Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the factory in Gqeberha. We look forward to their arrival next week, which will increase our supply of more than 260,000 vaccines, Winde said.

Next week, starting May 31, the number of public sector vaccination sites will increase by another 49 sites, mostly in rural areas outside Cape Town, bringing the number of vaccination sites to over 100.

At 13:00 on May 27, the Western Cape recorded 3,592 active Covid-19 infections, with a total of 293,013 Covid-19 cases to date, and 277,632 recurrences.

The province also recorded an additional 15 deaths as of Wednesday, bringing the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the province to 11,789.

Cape Times



