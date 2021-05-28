Germany recognizes mass killings in colonial Namibia as genocide





BERLIN Germany is officially recognizing as genocide the killing of tens of thousands of people from two ethnic groups in what is now Namibia in the early 20th century, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday, a major recognition of colonial-era crimes. Germany is apologizing and creating a fund worth more than a billion euros to support projects in affected communities. Successive German governments denied the country’s responsibility for the killings, in contrast to its honest and transparent atonement for the Nazi Holocaust which has been a cornerstone of the countries’ identities since World War II. Recognition was achieved after six years of negotiations between the governments of Germany and Namibia, which Germany occupied as a colonial power from 1884 to 1915. Between 1904 and 1908, German soldiers killed tens of thousands of Herero and Nama people, who began the best and the last rebellion against the occupiers who had taken their lands.

In 1985, the United Nations included the killings in a report on genocide, but only on Friday did the German government use the same language. We will now officially refer to these events as those from today’s perspective: genocide, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement. As a gesture of recognition of the immeasurable suffering caused to the victims, we want to support Namibia and the descendants of the victims with a substantial € 1.1 billion reconstruction and development program. The announcement from Germany came as neighboring France made a high-profile statement to calculate the damage caused by its past in Africa. President Emmanuel Macron said in Rwanda on Thursday that France had a duty to face history and recognize its share of the suffering it caused to the Rwandan people. Mr Maas said the German fund, equivalent to about $ 1.35 billion, had not given way to any legal claims for compensation. The fund is planned to make payments over 30 years for projects supporting infrastructure, health care and training programs for the benefit of affected communities.

Herero and Nama are minorities in a nation that has been led since independence by the Liberation Party, the South West African People’s Organization, known as SWAPO, which is dominated by the Ovambo ethnic group.

Tribal descendants have sought to gain damages over genocide and confiscation of property by colonists for years, including through the courts of the United States. In 2019, a judge in Manhattan District Court rejected a lawsuit filed by tribes seeking damages. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier intends to travel to Namibia this year to formally apologize for the killings. A spokesman for President Hage Geingob told the Agence France-Presse news agency that Germany’s acknowledgment that genocide had been committed was the first step in the right direction. But representatives of the affected communities, the Ovaherero Traditional Authority and the Nama Association of Traditional Leaders, rejected the German offer as insufficient and accused Namibian negotiators of turning to Berlin for political reasons. The Namibian newspaper reported Friday. Zed Ngavirue, who negotiated the deal on behalf of Namibia, defended the deal as an important political response for the African country, while acknowledging that there would be no way to fully compensate for the lives lost. We assessed the damage suffered and worked with what we thought was needed, he told Namibia, adding, “We are aware of the fact that the German government would not be able to restore and recoup our losses.”

Raising international awareness of the importance of recognizing such colonial-era, pressured crimes that led to the recognition on Friday. In 2016, the German Parliament recognized the killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in 1915 as genocide. President Biden did the same last month, in a move that broke with previous U.S. governments. German museums have also acknowledged their role in colonial mistakes. They tried to compensate by returning the human remains of the Herero and Nama victims who had been brought to Germany for research aimed at proving the racial superiority of white Europeans. In 2018, a ceremony was held to return the remains of 25 persons. Historians estimate that German soldiers killed up to 75 percent of Herero and up to half the Nama populations during the 1904-1908 war, although exact numbers are unknown.

