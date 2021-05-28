The scary family of a Melbourne block

Australian Letter is a weekly newspaper from our Australian office.

Everything is so familiar. Gray weather and afternoon sunsets. The anxious wait for the days counts. Obsessive control i exposure sites. Rumors of restrictions, followed by the reality of the blockade. Children at home from school. Birthday parties were canceled, holidays were postponed. Gloomy, scary insecurity, resigned to all.

Today, Victoria entered its first deadlock since last year, when the state and Melbourne in particular spent many months with a variety of harsh restrictions. With 39 active coronavirus cases in the state and hundreds of exposure sites, including sports arenas and crowded bars, we were told we were in a seven-day circuit breaker blockage. But we’ve heard it before, and we know that if things go wrong, we can find ourselves on a longer load.

Most of the world has experienced some form of blockage, so much so that the word tends to lose meaning when used outside of a local context. In Victoria, this means that we are not allowed to leave our homes except for a few essential reasons. We are not allowed to travel more than five kilometers from our homes. Enforcement last year was strict; there is no reason to think this will be different, even though most people are convinced. People I know are happy with the rules they aim to keep safe. But this assessment does not make single-stranded claustrophobia easier.

And it’s easy to ask: Why Melbourne? Other Australian cities have managed to make it across the pandemic with only brief restrictions and small outbreaks. Is it our weather? Our state policies? Bad luck? (The Guardian today has one good article that examines these questions.)