The scary family of a Melbourne block
Everything is so familiar. Gray weather and afternoon sunsets. The anxious wait for the days counts. Obsessive control i exposure sites. Rumors of restrictions, followed by the reality of the blockade. Children at home from school. Birthday parties were canceled, holidays were postponed. Gloomy, scary insecurity, resigned to all.
Today, Victoria entered its first deadlock since last year, when the state and Melbourne in particular spent many months with a variety of harsh restrictions. With 39 active coronavirus cases in the state and hundreds of exposure sites, including sports arenas and crowded bars, we were told we were in a seven-day circuit breaker blockage. But we’ve heard it before, and we know that if things go wrong, we can find ourselves on a longer load.
Most of the world has experienced some form of blockage, so much so that the word tends to lose meaning when used outside of a local context. In Victoria, this means that we are not allowed to leave our homes except for a few essential reasons. We are not allowed to travel more than five kilometers from our homes. Enforcement last year was strict; there is no reason to think this will be different, even though most people are convinced. People I know are happy with the rules they aim to keep safe. But this assessment does not make single-stranded claustrophobia easier.
And it’s easy to ask: Why Melbourne? Other Australian cities have managed to make it across the pandemic with only brief restrictions and small outbreaks. Is it our weather? Our state policies? Bad luck? (The Guardian today has one good article that examines these questions.)
This time there are some changes. Instead of Prime Minister Dan Andrews holding daily news conferences, the presence of which became a kind of ritual for Victorians last year, we are now headed by caretaker Prime Minister James Merlino. (Mr Andrews fell in early March and suffered broken ribs and spinal cord injury. He is expected to return to work next month.) Many businesses, especially those with office workers, learned to operate this way last year. how much this will scarcely ruin them.
But the biggest difference for many of us is that there is something we can do about the situation this time: get vaccinated. As of today, Victorians aged 40 to 49 can schedule an appointment to get a vaccine before that, only those over 50 were eligible. And of those over the age of 50, many people pushing for vaccinations have come out in groups in recent days to get their shots fired.
I took my first dose last night. (A change in my circumstances made me a newcomer yesterday.) I would be lying if I told you it was an easy process. I spent hours waiting, made a long bus ride to a clinic that took me back (despite the Covid hotline sending me there), spent hours waiting, took a bus home, and again returned to the clinic by evening. Many Victorians will deal with similar frustrations today and in the future long lines, long waits, confusion about the process. But after months of waiting, after last year, after everything, the only thing I felt when I got my kick was relief.
Today, like many Victorians, I look forward to my beautiful city. I am helping my son navigate back to school. I’m worried about those who are sick. I am grateful for the contact trackers, who are working at lightning speed. I am grateful that I have finally started the vaccination process.
I’m dreaming about spring.
Here are the stories of this week.
