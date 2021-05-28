Venice Architecture Biennale 2021: Lost in Tokenism

The pandemic edition of the biennial is designed around the curatorial question How will we live together? however it offers visitors some practical solutions



Bold questions about architecture find a natural home in Venice: the city has long challenged and embodied the dogmas of urban planning, with its ancient stones that seem to float in the waters of the lagoon and its narrow paths only for pedestrians to cross a capillary network of channels.

But they are bold, and then they are volatile. Much of the 17th twice-delayed Architecture Biennale, which has just opened in the northern Italian port city, often passes into the latter. Participants from 46 countries addressed the arduous and big question posed by Hashim Sarkis, the Lebanese-born dean of architecture and planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who curated this edition: How will we live together?

We are asking the architects because they were not happy with the answers that are coming from politics today, Sarkis said. We need a new spatial contract because we cannot have a social contract. Despite the great problems we face, we cannot bring society together.

But the terms of the question are so general that they transcend the boundaries of discipline. Even the specifications curator added living together between different beings, like new families, like developing communities, across borders, while a planet expands the scope of the Biennale in almost all aspects of reality. However, this flaw has an inversion because it acts as a sophisticated survey to assess contemporary concerns.

The visitor is left with an impression of the waiting sentence, with many of the parts and installations addressing the unprecedented challenges facing Man on the planet. Climate change, depletion of natural resources and overcrowding form a red thread that irritates the exhibition taking place in Giardini Park, the Arsenale and Forte Marghera areas. In the Central Giardinis Pavilion, a truck-sized metal box produces thunderous bursts of noise at random intervals, giving disappointed visitors a reliable representation of what sounds when ice breaks in Antarctica. Nearby, drops fall from a model of the Alps hanging upside down from the ceiling, a not-so-subtle reminder of the dizzying speed with which glaciers melt. Walking in a glass box, the visitor can smell the scent of an already extinct plant. Artificially artificial, because that rich blend of floral accents, balsamic, soft and sweet has been lost forever.

An exchange of breadth and depth is inevitable, and the world’s largest architecture exhibition boasts of leaving loose braces on architects’ necks, freeing them, albeit immediately, from the constraints present wherever they are on budgets, space, the taste. But the purpose of architecture must remain to organize the space inhabited by humans, and its assignment with universal concerns results in tokenism. In Corderie, the 300-foot-tall factory where workers knit ropes for Venice ships, visitors look amazed as they walk forward from Maternity Mensware, an outfit exploring non-female and transgender pregnancy, and the Post-Human Ironwork Catalog of objects designed to increase productivity for future concerts. The issues raised here are certainly important, but the context makes them meaningless.

One would certainly not expect the Biennale to stay in a very narrow focus: a building materials fair is not like that. At the same time, however, presenting the flaws of contemporary urbanization as a product of the dominant capitalist dogma that promotes infinite growth and wealth concentration while avoiding one of the main missions of architecture: finding practical solutions to practical problems. Architecture already has plenty on its plates: buildings and the construction sector accounted for one-third of final energy use and almost 40% of process-related energy and CO2 emissions in 2018. Most of it resulted from the production of building materials and products such as steel, cement and glass. In order to achieve net-zero, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has estimated that direct CO2 emissions in the building should be halved by 2030, which equates to an average cut of 6% per year. This is a fairly long order already, and if the architects do not take it, who will?

The most interesting parts are really the ones where the contributions remain close to the materiality of the practical problems, and, fortunately, the Biennale offers a lot of them, too. A video on the hospital of the future, shown to an audience standing in mock hospital beds, explores how new technologies, such as distance surgery and data-driven personalized care, are revolutionizing spatial care requirements. health and making most of today’s infrastructure obsolete

A video shows four-story modules conceived by the European Space Agency, to be used to build a human colony on the Moon. Egg-shaped inflatable constructions look airy and comfortable and remove the idea of ​​extraterrestrial life.

National pavilions show that architects can make bold political statements while staying in their domain. A large room filled with round tables set for lunch reminds visitors that in Singapore one of the richest countries in the world more than 80% of the population lives in government-owned buildings where space sharing is the norm.

Some national pavilions in Giardini also show ways to problematize relevant issues without standing too literally. A river of water flows through the Danish pavilion, with pipes collecting rainwater from the outside and taking it on a closed loop ride through the exhibition. While the installation does not enter into water collection techniques, it leaves visitors free to become part of the cyclical system by drinking a cup of tea prepared with leaves from herbal plants that absorb water from the cyclic system.

The Japanese pavilion celebrates reuse and renovation, offering the story of a post-war house that was dismantled and transported to Italy. While celebrating the beauty of humble materials scaffolding pipes, mesh, blue tarpaulin, a shower tub exhibition ultimately questions with respect the grace the sustainability of the architecture.

The US celebrates wooden framing with a monumental 12-foot wooden installation covering the country’s neoclassical pavilion. Bringing an ubiquitous softwood structure, which still supports 90% of the in-house construction, for all to see, makes a compelling point for durability and acceptability.

India does not have a pavilion, but it does have a small room at the Arsenal, which approaches issues related to the country’s troubled urbanization. The video sets up interpretations of the glossy skyscrapers and impeccable paths of smart cities that the government plans to build against the reality of the rapid, messy, and organic growth of small towns such as Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu or Chakan, Maharashtra. Showing footage of poor migrant workers returning home during the first pandemic blockade last year, urges urban planners to consider their needs, rather than follow the chimera of world-class monumental cities.

India’s temporary and minimal contribution has the merit shown by its pure existence that architects and planners still have a lot of work to do.

Architecture of Venice The biennial is up November 21, 2021