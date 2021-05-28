Live news from Boris Johnson: PM welcomes Hungarian far-right leader Viktor Orban





Today’s briefing on policies The government has insisted it would be irresponsible not to build relations with Hungarian far-right leader Viktor Orban and his government as Boris Johnson prepares to welcome him down Downing Street on Friday. This comes as new questions were raised about allegations that Mr Johnson was angry at finding unproven patients had been sent from hospitals to care homes, as Dominic Cummings claimed MattHancockhad promised patients would be tested. Mr Cummings has documentary evidence to support his claim that Mr Johnson felt cheated and feared his health secretary was guilty of negligence, according to ITV News. No 10 said the Prime Minister still has full confidence in the health secretary. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng claimed that Mr. Hancocks’ contribution during the Covid crisis had been excellent. Main points Show the latest update



1622195151 Hungary misses Britain in battles with EU, says Orban Hungary misses the UK presence inside, Prime Minister Viktor Orbansaid on Friday ahead of his meeting with Boris Johnson in Downing Street. Orban a nationalist who has closed the horns with the EU on immigration is working to build a new conservative alliance within Europe. We are talking about a nuclear power that left the EU, which was bad for us and still is bad for us. We suffer from a lack of Britains, Orbantold public radio. We agreed on many things, which created a kind of balance in the EU. But the question now is where their place in the world will be. We need to build a new bilateral cooperation. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (AFP via Getty Images) Adam ForrestMay 28, 2021 10:45 AM 1622194838 Pressure mounts in Hancock with the claim that he was summoned to see the Prime Minister over care homes Pressure on sub-fire Matt Hancock has been heightened by a claim of Dominic Cummingshas documentary evidence that Boris Johnsonsummon down secretary of health on Downing Street. The Prime Minister is thought to have asked Hancock to explain why elderly hospitalized patients were discharged from homes within care without Covid tests. Reports suggested that the word negligence was used in the documents, as No. 10 sought information from the Department of Health on how Covid was introduced into care homes. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has more about the claims regarding the meeting in May 2020: Adam Forrest28 May 2021 10:40 1622194131 Start the Covid investigation this summer Workers have spoken out at the Dominic Cummings rehearsal hearing as a reason to advance the public inquiry into the Covid crisis response. Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy wants an investigation into this Summer. No excuses for a delay, he wrote on Twitter. Labor leader Keir Starmer said Thursday: I do not think Dominic Cummings should have the final say on this. It is not about taking words to reach its end. Adam Forrest28 May 2021 10:28 1622193006 MP Tory worries about the lack of clarity about re-running the job at Ofcom Conservative MP Julian Knight, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee, said he was concerned about the lack of clarity as to why the selection process for Ofcom chairman was being repeated. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said he wants a second vacancy for the role of media regulator. ex Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre is said to have been Boris Johnsons’ favorite choice during the initial interviews. But reports claim that the existing interview panel concluded that Dacre was not suitable for the role as he shared strong views during the interview process. Adam ForrestMay 28, 2021 10:10 AM 1622192641 Raab welcomes UN investigation into Belarus war Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has welcomed the AUN investigation into what led to the Ryanair flight to Belarus, allowing a prominent critic of Lukashenko’s regime to be arrested. It comes as it emerged that Russia would allow European flights to arrive and depart via lines bypassing Belarusian airspace, according to RBC news outlets. Moscow has previously denied entry to two carriers that crossed Belarus en route to Moscow. Labor has urged Boris Johnson to take a strong stance against the Lukashenko regime in Belarus and Putin Russia when he meets Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban today. Last year Orban pushed the EU to lift sanctions on Belarus. Adam Forrest28 May 2021 10:04 1622190933 I’m standing against Starmer: Galloway enters by-elections Former Respect party MP George Galloway has announced that he will run in the next by-elections Batley and Spen with the clear intention of ousting Keir Starmer as Labor leader. The troubling left said he stood as a candidate for the British Labor Party in the July 1 poll. In a video posted on his social media sources, filmed at Batley Bus Station, Galloway said: I’m standing up against Keir Starmer … So if for any reason you think the current Labor Party leader should replaced, I am human Internal labor workers fear he may share some of the votes needed for Jo Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater’s candidate as he was elected as Labors’ candidate earlier this week. Adam Forrest28 May 2021 09:35 1622190561 Protective shield? Absolute trash, says the head of the care home The head of the National Care Association has called Matt Hancocks who claims the government had placed a protective shield around care homes last year as absolute rubbish. Nadra Ahmedtold BBC Question time last night: There was no shield. I think it was an expression that came in a form of embarrassment, perhaps because nothing had been done about social care. Sam Monaghan, chief executive of the UK’s largest charity home provider, said all support was received from care homes in the first wave of the pandemic. Monaghan said Friday that it was not the case that the government had thrown a shield around care homes. He told Times Radio: “We were saying from the beginning we need testing in order to best isolate residents who may have been in contact with the virus and to make sure the staff who got the virus are not at work. He added: Instead of having a protective ring, it felt like all the braces we needed were just being removed. Matt Hancock claimed to have placed protective shields across care homes (Reuters TV) Adam Forrest28 May 2021 09:29 1622189936 Most people think Hancock should give up, the poll suggests The latest YouGov poll suggests more people than do not think Matt Hancock should resign. About 36 percent said he should leave, 31 percent said he should stay, and another third said they did not know. Four in ten people said they had followed Dominic Cummings’ claims about Hancock, Boris Johnson and the government. Adam Forrest28 May 2021 09:18 1622188662 Minister defends Hancock excellently over care homes Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if it was wrong for MattHancockto to say that a protective ring had been thrown through care homes when testing capacity was not enough to do so. He told Times Radio: I think Matt was very clear that he was going to try to build capacity, testing capacity, and he was very successful at that. He was also a very key figure in the distribution of vaccines, which has also been successful. So I think Matts’s contribution has been excellent. Kwarteng has highlighted the difficult situation Hancockw was in while battling the pandemic. “I know he worked really hard and very few people – if anyone – worked as hard as he did and he was very dedicated to saving lives,” he told Sky News. Now, he said what he said, I fully believe it, but well I have an investigation and that will iron out all these facts. Adam Forrest28 May 2021 08:57 1622188452 The prime ministers meet with Orban absolutely right, says the minister Cabinet Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted it would be irresponsible not to build relations with far-right leader Viktor Orban and the Hungarian government. Labor has highlighted Orbans’s deception of minorities, including decreeing Muslim invaders, using anti-Semitic lands in political campaigns and undermining democracy. “We need to talk to all kinds of people, all kinds of leaders around the world, whose values ​​we do not necessarily share,” he told Sky News on Friday morning. I think Victor Orbans’s views on migrants are things I would not support in any way. Saying that I think we should engage with the EU, he is an EU leader, Hungary is an EU country, they were part of the EU. He added: “In this post-Brexit world, I think it is absolutely right for us to build bilateral relations with countries in the former EU, I think it is entirely reasonable to do so. Adam Forrest28 May 2021 08:54

