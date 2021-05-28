Royal Navy denies allegations that Russia ‘expelled’ Portsmouth-based destroyer from the Black Sea





The alleged incident took place off the coast of Crimea in October, but has now become public. Moscow claimed that HMS Dragon ignored the ‘warnings’ not to enter “Russian territorial waters” and that fighter jets and ships were sent to move it along. The Ministry of Defense has since denied the allegations this week. Register in our daily newspaper Bulletin i cut the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Photos of HMS Dragon at sea. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more NATO Secretary General visits Queen HMS Elizabeth as the big war game starts in s … It comes ahead of the expected deployment of several HMS Queen Elizabeths strike group flotillas in the Black Sea as part of the aircraft carrier girls mission in the Far East. “HMS Dragon was taking the most direct route between the two port visits, sailing on a known safe route for all international transport within Ukrainian waters,” a Defense Ministry spokesman told the Daily Mail. ‘The Navy of the Russian Federation did not prevent the passage of HMS Dragons. It sailed without incident, exercising our right of innocent passage under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, ‘he added. In 2018, HMS Dragons sister ship, HMS Duncan, was filled with Russian aircraft while landing in the Black Sea. It followed Russia’s controversial annexation of Crimea in 2014. A documentary team in Duncan filmed the moment when 17 Russian fighter jets flew over the British warship, A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron The news is more credible than ever in getting a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can sign up here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online – as well as in our new Puzzles section.

