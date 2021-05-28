Promoting nationalism in Quebec poses election challenge for Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau

Nearly 25 years after a bid for independence from Quebec nearly torn Canada, a new push from the province to strengthen its French-speaking identity poses a difficult challenge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau months before the upcoming election.

Quebec, a political battleground that makes up nearly a quarter of the 338 seats in the Federal House of Commons, has a history of separatist governments, one of which held a 1995 referendum on independence that just failed.

Prime Minister Francois Legault is a nationalist who opposes separatism but wants more rights for Quebec, which has only 8.5 million people and constantly plays for its linguistic and cultural heritage on a continent with hundreds of millions of English speakers.

This month, Legault vowed to amend Canada’s Constitution to recognize French as Quebec’s only official language and to call Quebec a “nation” to underline its special status, not to claim that it is a state of special.

Legault said he would do so through an authority rarely called upon to unilaterally amend parts of the Constitution that affect only one province. The move is largely symbolic, as French is already the province’s only official language and the federal Parliament in 2006 recognized Quebec as a nation within Canada.

But some legal experts say the move is unconstitutional and it has raised fears inside and outside Quebec that it could bring new pressures on national unity at a time when some western provinces have expressed dissatisfaction with federal policies.

Legault, whose CAQ party faces a provincial election in October 2022, says he is addressing concerns that French use is slipping.

It’s a dilemma for Trudeau, a fluent French speaker whose father, Pierre, vehemently opposed Quebec separatism when he was prime minister but passed legislation recognizing French, for the first time, as one of Canada’s two official languages.

A Leger poll this week showed that the vast majority of French-speaking Quebec residents support the proposals. If Trudeau opposes Legault, he could threaten some of the seats the Liberals hold in the province.

“We have all gone through the constitutional battles of the past decades that have left many scars on many people,” Trudeau told reporters Tuesday, referring to two Quebec independence referendums, in 1980 and 1995.

He said he could live with the proposed Legault amendment, adding, however, that French and English language rights should be protected.

Trudeau must increase his support in Quebec from the last election in 2019 if he wants to regain a parliamentary majority. Like Trudeau, leaders of other federal parties – including official opposition conservatives – did not condemn the Legault movement.

“I think electoral pragmatism is playing a role here, absolutely,” said Daniel Beland, who heads the Institute for the Study of Canada at McGill University in Montreal.

The Liberals hold 35 of Quebec’s 78 seats, just ahead of the separatist bloc Quebecois at 32. Trudeau’s party is leading in Quebec, but is just 3 percentage points ahead of the bloc, according to a Leger poll this month.

The Quebec Community Groups Network, which seeks to protect English speakers, said the proposed Legault measures “violate fundamental human rights and will destroy the vitality of our English-speaking minority community”.

Quebec’s English-speaking population, roughly 10% of the province’s total, is concentrated in key parliamentary constituencies, and the Liberals should keep them happy as well.

“The English-speaking community is very angry. The risk is not so much that they will support another party – the risk is that they stay home,” said an old Liberal with direct knowledge of the issue.

The English speakers’ votes are “key to getting us to the finish line and those staying at home can make the difference between winning and losing,” said Liberal, who asked for anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Another concern is that Quebec action will set a precedent that could prompt other provinces to seek constitutional changes for political reasons.

A Conservative lawmaker has suggested that Alberta, where a newcomer separatist party is seeking to take advantage of discontent with Ottawa, could unilaterally change the equalization system – under which richer provinces subsidize poorer ones – in order to depends more on its tax revenue.

