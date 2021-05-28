As a sign of deteriorating situation, Malaysia exceeds 8,000 cases of Covid-19 every day a week ahead of forecast

KUALA LUMPUR (May 28): The number of new Covid-19 cases detected daily in Malaysia today again exceeded the figures projected by the Ministries of Health if Malaysians fail to comply with movement control orders standard operating procedures (SOPs).

This is not the first time that Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases have exceeded forecasts from the Ministry of Health every day, but it comes at a particularly challenging time for healthcare providers with new records almost daily for days on end. belongs to the number of Covid-19 deaths and Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) among new variants of the virus.

With just three days before the end of May, Malaysia today registered 8,290 additional Covid-19 cases.

Based on Malaysian postal controls of the Ministries of Health, the figures projected for January 1 – June 7, 2021, Malaysia was only projected to reach the 8,000 mark of new Covid-19 cases in the first week of June or around June 5 under the assumption that SOPs are not respected.

This is based on the latest graph of the Ministry of Health model of daily monitored Covid-19 cases against the predicted figures under two alternative scenarios of compliance or non-compliance with SOPs.

The figures projected for the PSV non-compliance scenario are marked by the red area below a line graph.

Malaysia, which marked 8,000 marks of new Covid-19 cases about a week earlier than predicted in the Ministry of Health chart, may not be entirely surprising, as the daily number of Covid-19 cases had already consistently exceeded the figures provided in the scenario of non-compliance with the SOPs since 19 May or nine days ago (if not included today).

May 19 was when Malaysia reached a new record by breaking the 6,000 mark for the first time, with 6,075 new cases recorded that day. (Malaysian Post checks today on the same Ministry of Health chart show that Malaysia was projected to hit only 6,000 cases by around May 26).

For nine consecutive days, including May 19, Malaysia’s daily real Covid-19 cases have continued to be higher than the figures projected for the PSV non-compliance scenario.

The PSV non-compliance scenario in the Ministry of Health graph was based on an assumption of 1.2 for the R value or the reproduction value or the infectivity rate of Covid-19 cases on an average seven-day basis in the country.

Malaysia’s R value in a seven-day average has also exceeded the forecast value for eight consecutive days now since May 20, May 20 figure 1.13 and yesterday figure 1.14 with peaks 1.21 and 1.20 for three days in between.

In other words, instead of hitting just the projected figure of 6,000 around May 26 or two days ago, Malaysia hit that figure about a week earlier than projected on May 19.

And instead of hitting 8,000 new cases by June 5, Malaysia hit that figure today which would be a little over a week ago.

Earlier this month (May 8), Tan Sri General Director Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Ministry of Health had initially predicted Malaysia would hit 3,000 new daily cases in mid-May which is Raya season and will hit 5,000 cases by May 29, based on forecast figures for when it does not comply with Covid-19 SOPs.

But he said Malaysia was actually recording a faster growth in daily new Covid-19 cases than expected. On May 8, 4,519 new cases were registered.

Based in Malaysia hitting 3,000 new daily cases in early May which he said was two weeks earlier than expected and the eighth day of May already hitting 4,519, Dr Noor Hisham had given a revised Malaysian forecast that could to record 5,000 new daily cases from mid-May and even higher figures by the end of May.

That means we anticipate that there will be 5,000 cases in mid-May and at the end of May it may increase again, so more than 5,000, whether 6,000 or 7,000 depend on us. It is up to us to break the Covid-19 chain, it is up to us to take drastic action to curb the Covid-19 infection, he had said. – Post Malaysia