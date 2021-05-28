“There is no real solution for Gaza,” the former Israeli ambassador told The Takeout.





The current the situation in the Middle East it is “a mess” and “there is no way forward”, says former Israeli ambassador to the US Michael Oren. “Honestly, there is no real solution for Gaza,” he told Washington correspondent Major Garrett in this week’s episode of The Takeout podcast. Oren, who served as ambassador from 2009 to 2013 under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said: “[Israel is] will not send the army there and will lose a thousand children. And at the end of the day, no one [going] to get the keys to Gaza. We are occupying again. And it’s a mess. ” Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel this week in hopes of strengthening the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the US-designated terrorist group that controls the Gaza Strip. Secretary Blinken said the United States was committed to helping Israel replenish its Iron Dome missile defense system, and that the Biden administration would provide $ 75 million in additional aid to the Palestinians this year. “Iron Dome” seized most of the 3,400 Hamas missiles fired at Israel this month. But the technology, Oren said, is a “double-edged sword” and created an imbalance in the suffering suffered by Israelis and Palestinians. Fourteen Israelis were killed in the last round of fighting, while Israeli airstrikes left more than 250 Palestinians dead. “[The “Iron Dome”] creates disproportion. And so on our side, you (comedian) John Oliver had said, hey, if 10 Israelis were killed, but a hundred Palestinians are being killed. Well, I’m sorry, John, that we don’t have more people being killed. “But in a way, if one of Hamas’ intentions is to delegitimize us and label us war crimes – the Iron Dome is a great tool.” Trend news Oren also claimed that the death toll in Gaza was so high because Hamas was integrating its infrastructure into the neighborhood. “I was in fighting in Gaza. It’s a hell of a hole. But one of the reasons there are civilian casualties is because Hamas was built in these neighborhoods, and it was built under neighborhoods … So when you blow up a tunnel under a “apartment houses, there is a good chance it will now come down,” Oren said. “And that was not Israel’s intention to kill those people in any way. So this is a tragic, tragic situation. I personally do not see any way we can treat it differently.” Mr Blinken also announced $ 5.5 million in aid for the Gaza Case, where Israeli airstrikes destroyed neighborhoods and displaced some 77,000 people. Oren, who served in the Israeli army, warned that Hamas control of Gaza and its inhabitants makes it difficult for U.S. aid to reach the Palestinians in need. “You think you will move seventy-five million dollars to Gaza and Hamas will not get a part of it … Hamas gets a lot of a part of everything. You have to be aware of that.” Highlights from this week’s episode: In official Palestinian death statistics “No. First, they come from the Hamas medical board, which is always suspect. But we actually know that the names of the people were killed and about 80 percent of those people were terrorists. And it is always very unfair. “When they all come together. It’s like the police stopped a bank robbery and they shot four bank robbers and they accidentally shot three hostages being held. So the police killed seven people. That would be equivalent from Israel’s perspective.”

