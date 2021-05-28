



(Above) A female Noise False Widow spider. Credit: Dr. John Dunbar, Venom Systems Lab at NUI Galway. A 38-year-old Westmeath woman had to receive treatment from her doctor after being bitten by a Noble False Widow spider. The local woman is one of 16 cases presented in a study recently published by the Venom Systems Laboratory at NUIG, which found that the number of Noble False Widow spiders in Ireland is increasing and so are the number of people who need treatment. medical for bites. The species, which comes from the Canary Islands, shares thirds of the toxins in its Black Wine poison. A recently published study by the Venom Systems Laboratory study found that some victims experience symptoms very similar to people being bitten by a Black Widow and in extreme cases require hospital treatment. The 38-year-old Westmeath woman was bitten twice in the arm while lying in bed. She suffered pain, redness and swelling and visited her GP who prescribed steroids, antihistamines and antibiotic creams. Speaking to RT’s Morning Ireland, the head of Venom Systems Laboratory Dr Michel Dugon said people could catch the spider and throw it away from home. If there is a significant population of fake widows in your area, he said, then people should shake their clothes before putting them on. “Most people who get bitten are bitten either in their bed while they are asleep, or wearing their clothes in the morning.” Ongoing research has revealed that the species has become more and more prevalent and found that they can produce bites that may require hospital treatment. Dr Michel Dugon, also advised what to expect in case of a bite: “False widow bites are generally not strong (but not pleasant) and limited to some moderate pain, swelling and redness around the bite. Symptoms last somewhere from 2 to 48 hours. “In some rare cases, victims begin to develop a neurotoxic syndrome called Steatodism. This is characterized by severe pain, some cramps, headaches, fever, sweat and chills, and a general feeling of being ‘sick.’ “When this happens, victims should go to a general practitioner or contact emergency services if they feel faint. In extremely rare cases (a small proportion have been recorded so far over the last 10 years), patients develop swelling, severe pain, skin and bacterial infections which need to be treated in a hospital. “In general, it’s a bit like bees: they’re not much of a problem for most people, but some people are more susceptible to their venom than others.” He said that since fake widows were invasive, killing them is not an ecological issue. The lifespan of most native Irish spiders is 1-2 years, while the lifespan of Noid False Widow is 5-7 years.

