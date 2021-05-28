Connect with us

International

Business News Stock and stock market news

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By















Money control





















Weekly Money Control Markets


The health firm sees the estimate of about $ 4 billion. Other major players in the in-house retail pharmacy segment (online and offline) include Warburg Pincus and PremjiInvest-backed Medplus, Netmeds (acquired by Reliance Industries), 1 mg (acquired by Tata Group), Amazon (launched Amazon Pharmacy year passed to Bengaluru) and Apollo Pharmacy ..

FarmEasy API Holdings parent targets $ 1-1.2 billion IPO, selects Morgan Stanley and Kotak as advisers


Coronavirus News Highlights: Assam reports 5,699 new cases, 90 deaths today



NamePRICECHANGING% Chg
There are no bond details.

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION


reviews

Thanks for Voting