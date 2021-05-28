Azerbaijan says soldier wounded in Armenian shelling Naharnet





Azerbaijan said on Friday that one of its soldiers was wounded after Armenian forces opened fire along the joint border of former Soviet rivals, the latest in a series of incidents. The two Caucasus countries clashed for six weeks last year over control of Nago-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian mountain enclave in Azerbaijan controlled for decades by separatists. The war ended with Armenia losing many territories it had controlled in Azerbaijan, sparking a political crisis in the country for what many consider a humiliating loss. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that its positions on the Nakhchivan Exclave on the border with Armenia and Turkey were “attacked by the Armenian armed forces” overnight. She said a military man was wounded in the shoulder and taken to hospital for treatment. Armenia’s defense ministry said it “categorically denies” the allegations. The incident came a day after six Armenian soldiers were captured by Azerbaijan in the Kelbajar district, which was among the territories recaptured from Baku last year. Armenia said its forces were conducting engineering work in the border region, while the Azerbaijani military said the soldiers were part of a “reconnaissance and sabotage group”. Earlier this week, Armenia said one of its soldiers was killed after it exploded with Azerbaijani forces, an incident for which Baku denied responsibility. Tensions have been high since the beginning of this month, when Armenia accused the Azerbaijani military of crossing its southern border to “encircle” a lake separated by the two countries. The clashes come on the eve of Armenia’s June 20 snap parliamentary elections, which Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced under pressure from opposition protesters. On Thursday, Pashinyan described the situation at the border as “tense and explosive” and suggested the deployment of international observers at the border. About 6,000 people were killed in last year’s Nago-Karabak conflict, which ended after Moscow brokered a ceasefire agreement and deployed peacekeepers. Ethnic Armenian separatists in Karabakh seceded from Azerbaijan over the collapse of the Soviet Union in a conflict that claimed the lives of some 30,000 people and drove many more from their homes.







