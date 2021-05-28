The UN report calls for a fourfold increase in investment in nature-based solutions





The world is facing a $ 8.1 trillion in-kind funding gap to help fight the climate crisis and ecological disaster, according to a new UN report that warns that annual investment in nature-based solutions (NBS) should quadruple by 2050. Financial Statistics Report on Nature by the UN Environment Program highlights the massive financial gap faced by nature-based solutions, which can help combat climate change if supported adequately. The report found that current investment in the NBS stands at $ 133 billion – 0.10% of global GDP – most of which comes from public sources. However, up to $ 4.1trn is required by 2030, which increases to $ 8.1trn 2050, a fourfold increase. Up to $ 203 billion is required each year for forest-based solutions, with peatland and mangrove restorations also highlighted as critical NbS-seeking solutions. Marine environmental solutions such as seagrass meadows were not covered by the report but will be included in future editions. The report also estimates that annual investment in the NBS will need to reach $ 536 billion a year by 2050. Currently, more than half of the world’s total GDP is either “moderately dependent or highly dependent on nature,” the report notes. Sectors such as agriculture, food and beverages and construction are all dependent on nature and generate $ 8 trn in gross value added. However, the report adds that nature accounts for only 2.5% of projected economic stimulus expenditures after Covid-19. Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UN Environment Program, and Klaus Schwab, Founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum, say in the foreword: “No one can doubt that we are in a planetary emergency. The interconnected crises of biodiversity loss, land degradation and climate change – driven by unsustainable production and consumption – require urgent and immediate global action. “The findings are clear: we are not investing enough in nature. “Indeed, investment in nature-based solutions will have to triple by 2030 and quadruple by 2050 if we are to make an effort to resolve the planetary emergency.” The new report echoes findings from the Green Goals Company (GPC), which recently detailed how to address a $ 700 billion investment gap in the NBS in order to meet broader net-zero goals and to fight the climate crisis. Research from Global Canopy suggests that there is one $ 700 billion annual funding gap towards biodiversity conservation. Estimates suggest that funding for this market will reach $ 854 billion a year by 2030 to stop natural degradation, but only $ 130 billion a year, and mostly provided by public sector and philanthropic organizations, is being secured. As such, the report calls on governments, investors and businesses to work together to create frameworks that mobilize funds in the NBS. According to the report, 200 global projects had a total discovered value of nearly $ 1.5 billion, suggesting a long-term value for those supporting the market. Matt Mace

