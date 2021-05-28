Seven die after drinking alcohol at UPs Aligarh

At least seven people have died in three villages in the Uttar Pradesh Aligarh district after allegedly drinking alcohol from two government-authorized liquor stores, a senior official said, adding that the number of data was feared to rise. Post-mortem reports of more people believed to have died after drinking alcohol have been awaited and the number so far excludes them.

Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said a police team has been formed to crack down on those involved in the supply of beverages. He added that five people died after drinking in the village of Kursua. Two of these were truck drivers and three were locals. Two others died at a hospital. Singh said seven deaths due to alcohol have been confirmed.

He added that the bodies of three people from the nearby villages of Andla and Chairath have been sent posthumously. As such, the death toll is feared to rise.

He said two of the same licensed liquor stores in the village of Kursua and Andla were sealed after those who died bought alcohol from them. A case is being filed against the licensee and others involved.

In Lucknow, officials said Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a hard line on the issue and led the excise and housing department to take tough action and reserve those involved under the National Security Act, which provides for extrajudicial detention until in a year. Officials added that he has also ordered the seizure of the property of the accused followed by the auction in order for the family members of those who died to be compensated.