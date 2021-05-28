Why You May Need Patience to Benefit From Canada’s New Green Homes Grant

Homeowners eager to take advantage of a new federal grant program announced Thursday that offers money for energy-saving home updates are likely to need to be patient.

Companies that reserve energy ratings take the first step in applying for a Greener House Grant in Canada warn of pandemic delays and lack of auditors.

After Ottawa launched its new program, the government website crashed throughout the morning. The phone at Ameri-Spec Canada in Mississauga, Ont., Started ringing at 8 a.m., and did not stop all day, said owner Chris Harper.

It was a similar story at REEP Green Solutions in Kitchener, said CEO Mary Jane Patterson.

“It was a little painful. I will accept it because it was announced and people asked,” Patterson told CBC Kitchener-Waterloo.

“Right now we are not doing energy assessments at home. We are being careful and respecting the home stay order.”

Waiting list from 2 to 3 months

Patterson said REEP Green Solutions has a waiting list and is booking two to three months. At the time, she also hopes to bring in another full-time energy consultant to help with the demand.

Ontario and Canada as a whole have a shortage of energy advisors. Harper said he wish he had seen the program pushed back a few months to allow more staff training.

“None of the service organizations are exactly prepared in terms of workforce. I can see a really long delay until people get enough energy advisors ready to go,” said Harper, who reserved by the end of June on the first day of calls.

He said his company has two trained energy advisors, one more in training but who still have to write their exams.

“I would like it to be a little more thoughtful, I would like to delay it a bit to be honest,” Harper said. “Put people in place, then prepare the program. I know it’s kind of a good line, but it was a bit unexpected.”

Last week, the federal government announced it was providing up to $ 10 million to recruit, train and advise 2,000 people to conduct energy audits.