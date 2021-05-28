Major contributors to UN peacekeeping missions [Infographic]





The United Nations marks the UN International Day of Peacekeepers each year on May 29, and this serves as an opportunity to honor the massive contribution of both civilian and uniformed personnel who have served under the UN flag. More than 4,000 UN peacekeepers have died since 1948, while 130 lost their lives last year alone. The threats they face remain greater than ever, especially given the rise of non-state actors like ISIS, Boko Haram and Al Shabaab. The global Covid-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the challenges facing peacekeepers. The first UN peacekeeping mission was established on May 29, 1948, when the Security Council authorized the deployment of a small number of military observers to the fledgling state of Israel, where a conflict with Arab states had just reached a ceasefire. Since then, more than 1 million men and women have served in 72 peacekeeping operations that have saved countless lives. Currently, 89,000 military, police and civilian personnel are deployed in 12 UN operations in the world today. UN States that Bangladesh was the country with the highest contribution since the end of March 2021 with 6,608 peacekeepers deployed in operations. Rwanda had the second highest number of staff deployed with 6,335 while Ethiopia was the third largest contributor with 6,245. Importers It is important to note that the UN is not the only organization directly conducting peacekeeping operations and some entities also carry out those tasks under its mandate. As of May 2021, the largest unilateral peacekeeping operation is led by the African Union, instead of the UN. This is AMISOM or the African Union Mission in Somalia which includes close to 20,000 personnel, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The United Nations Mission in South Sudan, UNMISS, is the second largest mission today with 17,374 peacekeepers while the UN MINUSMA mission in Mali comes third with 15,000 personnel deployed. Commenting on the UN International Day of Peacekeepers 2021, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres stated that “this year of observation focuses on the key issue of youth, peace and security. In any country where our peacekeepers work, peace can only be achieved with the active participation of “The world needs to do much more to address their needs, amplify their voices and ensure their presence at decision – making tables.” He added that “United Nations peacekeeping helps to cultivate peace in some of the most dangerous countries in the world. Today and every day, we salute the commitment and bravery of our peacekeepers in helping societies emerge from war and towards one another.” a more secure, more sustainable future. “ * Click below to enlarge (graphic by Statista) < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Leading contributors to uniformed personnel in UN peacekeeping operations since 31 March 2021.

Statista



