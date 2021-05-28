Here’s what you need to know to take advantage of Canada’s National Home Repair Program

The federal government on Thursday launched a new program that allows Canadians grants up to $ 5,600 in home updates and ratings to save energy.

The program, called Grants of Greener Homes Grants, will be worth $ 2.6 billion over the next seven years. Homeowners will be allowed to receive up to $ 5,000 for energy-efficient renovations to their main homes, as well as another $ 600 to assist with home energy estimates.

The grants, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Natural Resources Seamus ORegan on Thursday, come as part of the Liberal government’s agenda to tackle climate change.

“Canadians are looking for ways to save money on their energy bills and do their part to combat climate change,” O’Regan said in a press release Thursday. “The Canada Green Grant is good for your portfolio, good for your economy and good for the planet.

According to that statement, homeowners would be able to make upgrades and improvements including replacing windows and doors, closing air leaks and adding insulation, as well as upgrading heating and cooling systems.

















Grants also cover the purchase of renewable energy systems, such as solar panels.

Here’s how Canadian homeowners can take full advantage of the program.

Who qualifies?

Homeowners must first make sure that they are eligible for the program, having all the paperwork in hand to prove home ownership.

According to the federal government, only one homeowner for each home would be able to register and would have to prove that the home is “their primary residence” through an identity card or service issued by the government.

Other groups, such as indigenous local governments and housing management bodies that partner with local organizations, are also eligible for the program and are allowed to register multiple homes.

Types of properties eligible for the program include:

Single and semi-detached houses

Row housing

Town houses

Cottages all season

Mobile homes on a permanent foundation

Permanently anchored floats

Residential parts of mixed-use buildings

Small residential building with many units, which should be three storeys or less and with a footprint not exceeding 600 m2.

If eligible, homeowners can now formally register at online program or via a government telephone number. Anyone who signs up for the program at Quebec AND New Scotland must apply directly through their province while they at PEIs are encouraged to apply through them.

Applicants must now ensure that an EnerGuide pre- and post-retrofit evaluation is completed – by an energy advisor registered with NRCan – before and after their reconstruction updates are completed. EnerGuide estimates completed before December 1, 2020 will not be eligible for a refund.

















Earlier this week Monday, O’Regan announced that the Liberal government was spending $ 10 million to recruit and train up to 2,000 people as energy advisers. Under the program, the evaluation would help homeowners choose which renovations make the most sense for their home.

Enumerators can choose from several organizations that have these advisors, based on their location, to complete their pre- and post-assessments ending with an EnerGuide home appraisal, a label, and a report with recommendations for home improvement energy.

Choosing your retrofits

Under the program, reconstructions recommended by your energy advisor are the only ones eligible for a refund, and a list should be included in your pre-assessment.

Before choosing which retrofits to buy and install, there are a few things you need to know.

All new equipment must be purchased in Canada and online purchases are only eligible if they are located in Canada.

















Certain types of reconstructions can only be reimbursed in a certain amount, and there are some that can only be installed by licensed professionals.

Heat pumps, water heaters, renewable energy and ovens and boilers in the case of homes located in Northern Canada must be installed by those licensed to do so and can all be refunded up to a maximum of $ 5,000.

Repairs that are not mechanical or electrical and do not need to be installed by licensed professionals include air closures, insulation, windows and doors, thermostats, and certain resistance measures. All these reconstructions are entitled to be reimbursed in different values, with one The full list is available online here.

The program also warns you to consider your budget as well and ensure that every contractor hired to install new equipment is fully licensed.

“As the homeowner, you are responsible for selecting products and materials and obtaining the necessary building and utility permits,” the program detailed.

“If a building permit is not required or issued, you and your contractor are responsible for ensuring that all products, services and installations meet the relevant building codes and standards.”

Lastly, homeowners need to make sure that they are documenting all purchases and valuations at every step of the way. The program website said all invoices, invoices, work certificate and certification forms must be kept by March 31, 2028.

Upon completion of your reconstructions, applicants can now reserve their post-reconstruction assessment and apply for a refund online with evidence of their estimates, reconstruction bills and installation costs.

According to mortgage and home value expert Alex McFadyen, home renovations are at the “height of all time” and people need to be stimulated to make such improvements.

“Depending on what discounts someone uses, they can easily add it back to the mortgage prepayment or invest it in something that will pay them a bigger return,” McFadyen said in an email.