Dominican court blocks departure of fugitive jewelers born in India | Crime News





Move throws another hurdle in India’s efforts to bring Mehul Choksi home and stand trial on the biggest bank fraud case.

A Dominican court has barred local authorities from removing fugitive jeweler Mehul Choksi from the country, throwing another hurdle at New Delhi Efforts to bring him home and try him on India’s biggest bank fraud case. Choksi, who was born in India, was caught in Dominica earlier this week after disappearing from the Caribbean nation of Antigua on Sunday, sparking a global chase. He had lived in Antigua where he had secured a passport after fleeing India before the scam came to light. He is one of the main defendants in this case. After Choksi was arrested, Antigua refused to take him back. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told Reuters news agency Indian partner ANI that the country was in talks with the Dominican as well as Indian governments for his repatriation to India. The court order blocking his repatriation came after Choksi filed a petition for habeas corpus, which determines whether a detention is legal, against the Dominican authorities, Vijay Aggarwal, his lawyer in India, told. The court has allowed Choksi access to legal aid, Aggarwal said, adding that the case will be heard on Friday. Indian federal police have filed fraud charges against Choksi, his nephew, Nirav Modi and others in connection with their alleged involvement in fraudulent transactions that led to a loss of about $ 2 billion to the National Bank of India Punjab (PNB). PNB claimed in 2018 that some fraudulent employees had issued fake bank guarantees for several years to help jewelery groups controlled by Modi and Choksi raise funds on foreign loans. Modi and Choksi traveled abroad in January 2018 and have not returned since. Both have denied any wrongdoing. Modi was arrested in London in 2019 and is fighting extradition to India, while New Delhi has been pushing for the extradition of Choksis from Antigua and Barbuda. Soon after Choksi left India in 2018, he surfaced in Antigua and Barbuda, where he gained citizenship. He mysteriously disappeared on Sunday, after which Antigua police demanded that Interpol issue a global alarm. Choksi was later arrested in neighboring Dominica. He was arrested by police from northern Dominica. Since the area does not have an airport, we believe he used a boat to enter Dominica illegally, the Indias News18 channel quoted a Dominican police spokesman as saying. Police said Choksi was spotted at Canefield Beach in the Dominican capital, Roseau, dumping documents at sea, according to News18. Police on duty at the beach saw his actions as suspicious. They first interrogated him and then arrested him. We have asked the Dominican government to stop him for illegal entry into their country and deport him directly to India, Browne was quoted as saying by News18.







