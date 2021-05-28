Taiwan aims to vaccinate COVID-19 for 60% of the population by October





Soldiers in protective suits disinfect a street following the recent rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Tucheng District of New Taipei City, Taiwan May 27, 2021. REUTERS / Ann Wang

Taiwan aims to cover 60% of its population with at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine by October, the health minister said on Friday, adding that the island’s infection rate was not good, despite its pandemic brakes. Fighting a nail-biter in domestic cases, Taiwan announced 555 new infections on Friday, after months in which the virus was under control, and has called for its second-highest alert to limit gatherings and close entertainment venues. “If we ignite all the firepower for vaccination, the coverage for the first stroke could reach 60%,” Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a daily news conference. Authorities will use a combination of imported and home-made vaccines to reach that part of a population of more than 23 million by the end of October, he said, adding that even 40% coverage would be effective in curbing the explosion. Taiwan has received less than one million doses with nearly 30 million custom orders as global supply shortages narrow vaccine shipments. She also blamed China for blocking a vaccine deal by Germany’s BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE). Read more With only about 1% of its population vaccinated, Taiwan is seeking urgent help from allies, such as the United States, to provide vaccines as domestic criticism grows over the shortage. After pressure from some opposition politicians, Chen said local governments and companies would be able to import vaccines directly, but had to follow strict protocols, including making it through pharmaceutical companies. Billionaire charity Terry Gou, founder of Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn (2317.TW), said he was preparing to apply for a permit to be able to import vaccines, but called on the government to clarify the rules. Positive cases are currently very much concentrated in the capital, Taipei and its neighboring city. Chen said current curbs, such as meeting limits, were effective, but the growth of new infections remained high. “This is not a very good situation … We are not seeing a downward trend,” Chen said, referring to new daily infections that have passed over 400 over the past week. “There are patients hidden in the community,” he added. “We need to speed up rapid trials in hot countries.” Japan extended the possibility of timely assistance, saying it would consider sharing vaccine doses with other countries after a ruling party panel pushed for a portion of its AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) stock to be provided to Taiwan. . Read more The first 150,000 doses of more than 5 million ordered by Moderna Inc. (MRNA.O) arrived in Taiwan on Friday afternoon. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

