Shamed Tories now claim they protected care homes “as much as we can”

A Tory minister has offered poor protection against foster care fiasco – claiming residents were protected as much as we could.
Matt Hancock last May boasted that he had thrown a protective ring through care homes from the start to protect residents from Covid.
But after Dominic Cummings called that claim nonsense complete, more evidence has emerged from how exposed the weak were.
Repeatedly challenged today with the Secretaries of Health, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng returned repeatedly – and instead said: They defended themselves as much as we could.
He insisted that we were absolutely focused at the time to save as many lives as possible.
But he added: I fully understand the anger and frustration for care homes because a large number of people died and it was a horrible situation.
A newly published England Public Health report has linked 286 deaths to Covid outbreaks that were the seed of residents arriving from the hospital.
Most occurred between mid-March and mid-April, when hospital patients were not routinely tested before going to care homes.
Dominic Cummings made bomb claims this week that Matt Hancock had promised to extend testing for the arrival of new care homes – but when the Prime Minister returned from his battle with Covid, it was still not happening.
Mr Hancock acknowledged that he had promised to increase testing – but insisted that he had never said he would be ready immediately.
Despite this, patients were still allowed to leave hospitals in care homes without a Covid test.
Mr Kwarteng insisted Mr Hancock had been excellent because he worked hard and it was very easy to say where things could have improved.
He told Times Radio: “I think Matt was very clear that he was going to try to build capacity, test capacity, and he was very successful at that.
“He was also a very important figure in the distribution of vaccines, which has also been successful.”
He added: “So I think Matt’s contribution has been excellent.”
But Nadra Ahmed of the National Care Association said the claims for a protective shield were absolute rubbish.
She said: “We put social care on the altar to be massacred while working on the mantra that the NHS should be protected.”
Sam Monaghan, chief executive of MHA care home charity, told Times Radio: There is no way you can get home care people who have not been tested.
“It’s like putting some kind of live explosive in a box of tinder.”
She added: “It just highlights that there was no support and that we were abandoned as a sector during that first wave.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos