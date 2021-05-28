Shamed Tories now claim they protected care homes “as much as we can”

A Tory minister has offered poor protection against foster care fiasco – claiming residents were protected as much as we could.

Matt Hancock last May boasted that he had thrown a protective ring through care homes from the start to protect residents from Covid.

But after Dominic Cummings called that claim nonsense complete, more evidence has emerged from how exposed the weak were.

Repeatedly challenged today with the Secretaries of Health, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng returned repeatedly – and instead said: They defended themselves as much as we could.

He insisted that we were absolutely focused at the time to save as many lives as possible.

But he added: I fully understand the anger and frustration for care homes because a large number of people died and it was a horrible situation.







A newly published England Public Health report has linked 286 deaths to Covid outbreaks that were the seed of residents arriving from the hospital.

Most occurred between mid-March and mid-April, when hospital patients were not routinely tested before going to care homes.

Dominic Cummings made bomb claims this week that Matt Hancock had promised to extend testing for the arrival of new care homes – but when the Prime Minister returned from his battle with Covid, it was still not happening.

Mr Hancock acknowledged that he had promised to increase testing – but insisted that he had never said he would be ready immediately.

Despite this, patients were still allowed to leave hospitals in care homes without a Covid test.

Mr Kwarteng insisted Mr Hancock had been excellent because he worked hard and it was very easy to say where things could have improved.

He told Times Radio: “I think Matt was very clear that he was going to try to build capacity, test capacity, and he was very successful at that.

“He was also a very important figure in the distribution of vaccines, which has also been successful.”

He added: “So I think Matt’s contribution has been excellent.”

But Nadra Ahmed of the National Care Association said the claims for a protective shield were absolute rubbish.







She said: “We put social care on the altar to be massacred while working on the mantra that the NHS should be protected.”

Sam Monaghan, chief executive of MHA care home charity, told Times Radio: There is no way you can get home care people who have not been tested.

“It’s like putting some kind of live explosive in a box of tinder.”

She added: “It just highlights that there was no support and that we were abandoned as a sector during that first wave.