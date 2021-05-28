In Kigali, French President Emmanuel Macron apologized to Rwandans for France’s role in the 1994 assassinations.

History to date: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday apologized for his country’s role in the 1994 Rwandan massacre in which some 800,000 people, mostly ethnic Tutsis, were killed. Speaking at the genocide memorial in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, Mr Macron said France had chosen to remain silent on the truth for a long time but no longer apologized, saying France had not been complicit in the genocide.

What was France’s role in the killings?

France, which enjoyed close ties to the Rwandan Hutu-led government of President Juvnal Habyarimana, has long been criticized for its role in the killings of the Tutsi minority between April and June 1994. In May 2019, President Macron, promising a young man starting with Rwanda, set up a 15-member committee of experts to investigate the role of his countries in genocide. The committee, which had access to official files and secret documents, submitted its findings to the government in Mars, which stated that France, which was subsequently ruled by President Franois Mitterrand, had heavy and overwhelming responsibilities “for being The report blamed Mitterrand for a policy failure against Rwanda in 1994. Rwanda had commissioned a special investigation, which concluded in a report submitted to the Cabinet in April that France had facilitated the genocide.The 600-page report stated that France did nothing to stop the massacres and tried to cover up its role and even offered protection to some of the perpetrators.President Macron said Thursday, I understand the extent of our responsibilities.

What is the history of Hutu-Tutsi relations?

Most Hutus and Tutsi minorities have had a troubled relationship in Rwanda that goes back to the German and Belgian colonial period. The colonialists ruled Rwanda through the Tutsi monarchy. The Tutsis were appointed as local administrative chiefs and the ethnic minority enjoyed relatively better education and employment opportunities, which led to widespread discontent among the majority Hutus. In 1959, Rwanda saw violent Hutus-led unrest, in which some 20,000 Tutsis were killed and many more displaced. Amid growing violence, Belgian authorities handed over power to the Hutu elite. King Kigeli V fled the country. In the 1960 elections, organized by the Belgians, the Hutu parties took control of almost all local municipalities. In 1961, the leader of the Hutu Grgoire Kayibanda declared Rwanda an autonomous republic and the following year, the country became independent. Kayibanda became Rwanda’s first President-elect, while fleeing Tutsis formed armed uprisings. Rwanda has since been controlled by the Hutus, until their genocidal regime was overthrown by the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) in 1994.

What led to the genocide?

The crisis escalated in the 1990s when the RPF, led by current President Paul Kagame, strengthened and posed a serious challenge to the French-backed regime of President Habyarimana, which had defensive ties to Israel. In 1993, Habyarimana, who came to power in 1973, was forced to sign a peace agreement (Arusha Agreements) with the RPF. This led to resentment among government-backed Hutu militias against the local Tutsi population, who were accused of collaborating with the RPF. On April 6, 1994, a Falcon 50 aircraft carrying Habyarimana and its Burundi counterpart Cyprien Ntaryamira crashed near Kigali International Airport. The Hutu-led government blamed the RPF for the attack on the presidential plane. The Hutu army and militias, mainly Interahamwe, unleashed violence against Tutsis and moderate Hutus. Mr Kagame has denied any involvement in the crash. The RPF says Hutu extremists ordered the attack to use it as an excuse for genocide (which they had been preparing for long before the plane crash) as well as to seize power.

What happened?

The killings were a pre-planned extermination campaign. The militias, with government support, launched a premeditated violent campaign on April 7, aimed at eliminating all Tutsi communities. Interahamwe militants went to towns and villages across the country, firing on Tutsis and demanding that Hutus join the campaign, killing at a rate of 8,000 people a day. Hutus who opposed the killings were also targeted. The militia used a radio station to coordinate the killings. The bodies were dumped into the Nyabarongo River. France, which had supported the Hutu government, did nothing to stop the massacre. Thousands were slaughtered in churches where they sought refuge. The Catholic Church had deep ties to the ruling elites Hutu Archbishop Vincent Nsengiyumva was a member of the central committee of the ruling parties. Many priests were involved in the killings. On a visit to Rwanda in 2017, Pope Francis apologized for the role of the Churches in the killings. The violence continued for three months.

How did the killings end?

The killings ended after the RPF, under the command of Mr. Kagames, captured Kigali and overthrew the Hutu regime. As the RPF ended the Hutu campaign to exterminate Tutsi, the rebels were also accused of carrying out revenge killings during the civil war. When it became clear that the RPF was winning, some 2 million Hutus fled Rwanda, mostly to neighboring Zaire (Democratic Republic of the Congo), from where Hutu militias still operate. The RPF initially began forming a multi-ethnic government with Pasteur Bizimungu, a Hutu, who was President. Mr. Kagame, a Tutsi, was his deputy. In 2000, Mr. Kagame took over the Presidency and continues to be in power to this day.