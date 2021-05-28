FT readers respond: NHS plans to share patient data





The decision by NHS England to share the medical history of 55 million third-party patients is causing unrest across the country. Madhumita Murgia, the Financial Times’ European technology correspondent, revealed details of the data collection project on Monday. The project is the first of its kind and concerns all patients enrolled in a general practitioner in England. Her article drew hundreds of comments below the article, many from readers with privacy and security concerns. Others focused on the limited time frame to give up, while a handful of people wrote about the benefits of data sharing. A range of these comments are published below. Join the conversation by sharing your views and experiences in the comments section. <> Against medical ethics This describes all norms of medical ethics and patient privacy. It must be resisted at every level, starting with parliament. – Narrow gauge <> Wild! As a doctor I am utterly terrified of this brazen attempt to monetize the most sensitive data of people without a choice. Wild utsk! – DocX <> How to give up Disconnection from the internet can be done here: https://your-data-matters.service.nhs.uk/ but this form is only for over 13 years old. – myopinions <> More complicated to choose children Thanks for pointing me to this. I just gave up. Interestingly, for ages under 13, it requires a pdf form to be completed and emailed by a parent or guardian, making the process a bit more complex than for ages over 13. – + <> Insecure data Last week there have been at least two interventions in medical records (Ireland and New Zealand) and possibly more. Current data points are not clearly secure and introducing more data points can only exacerbate the risk.

Worst case scenario? All of our medical records can be sold on the obscure website. Can you imagine bribery emails? And all without any means to track down criminals.

They should be ashamed of this proposal. They are putting their interests before privacy and security. – Miname <> Keep records within the NHS Information processing must be maintained within the NHS rather than transferring datasets to other users. Many research projects work this way and it reduces the possibility of data leakage or combination in ways we do not want. – Pete <> Valuable data Everyone knows the NHS is housed in a data treasury because it is so vast and so unique. Yes, it must be united, because only then will its value be realized. But, above all, it has value for the NHS itself.

Second, absolutely give access to loyal academic researchers under strict conditions. But the data must remain under NHS control. We are just discovering the power of machine learning and it will benefit humanity if we use it properly. But I hope thousands choose these ill-defined separation agreements. I will encourage my friends to do this. – Wessel <> Who will have our data? If the NHS is to be allowed to do so, the least it should be required to do is publish as a list of entities that have acquired access to this data (an extension of what the NHS already does to a limited extent) and the exact conditions of such access including prices.

If you are going to force people to sell their data (and yes I use that word because the choice is terribly complicated for ordinary people who do not have time on their hands), then the least you can do is tell them how much money you are making from it.

My guess is that the NHS will basically give nothing to the commercial entities that will run their hands on this treasure. – Rule of law <> Less dangerous than Facebook I can see that many people will be excited about this and there will be choices, but I will not worry about two reasons – the first is that mass data analysis offers the opportunity for a more effective national health treatment in more accurate analysis and the second is that some of the best analytical opportunities will come in the interface between the NHS and the private enterprise so that the responsible private enterprise behavior in the game is completely rational.

There is another consideration which will not be shared by others. I am often amazed at the psychology of privacy when, in a modern tolerant society (one that leans back in this direction), there are very few things that really hurt a person being exposed.

In fact, not much is being discovered in practice that may relate to a person and the Government seems to be careful about basic protection – The Information Commissioner is not a bad control of excesses and mistakes will result in subsequent checks and adjustments. The wider public interest seems to be for the state use of big health data and its sharing with trusted partners. Maybe it’s less dangerous than being on Facebook. – Tim Pendry <> ‘Uphill for research’ Of course the devil is in the details, as always – but can we all agree that the principle makes perfect sense, with very exciting advances in scientific research? – Upton <> Where does the problem lie? I may be missing something here, but exactly how is this a problem for someone? Only in very rare and unacceptable circumstances – such as what you have invented – can a patient become identifying.

And even then, the data is not available to the general public so your theory relies on someone in a research agency from a location completely different from the subject knowing who the subject is from a very limited set of data. In that 1: 1,000,000 odds game, why are you formulating this as such a big problem? Please educate me. – Alphabetti Spaghetti <> Data sharing will benefit everyone Anger is understandable, but the potential benefits of getting this data available for research are huge. If you want to benefit from “free on-the-spot” healthcare, then this is the kind of thing you should accept as a price. Alternatively, you can try moving to Montana, living off the net, and getting yourself a gun (or some). – A Scottish engineer auld <> Access to data will improve lives As someone running a medtech company looking to use this data set, I think people are missing the point – access to this kind of data will improve countless lives! Also under the GDPR you need the explicit consent of the patient to enter patient level data, unless there is a very strong reason why the minister should not have to sign. People are amazed at their data but use FB, WhatsApp and Instagram all day long. Funny! – Odean111 <> We are hardly surprised Google already has the information, nothing new here – Rationality <> Thanks FT Thanks and congratulations FT for putting this on the front page. It is also worrying how little coverage this privacy breach is receiving in the rest of the press. – Kvv * Comments are edited for length and style

