International
Putin presents Biden with a difficult choice
Five days after a Belarusian fighter jet hijacked a plane flying between the two European Union capitals to arrest a dissident journalist, Russian President Vladimir Putin is waiting for the country’s leader, Alexander Lukashenko, at the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Today’s meeting between the two presidents, who have ruled their former Soviet states for nearly half a century together, is a clear signal that Putin does not feel the need to play by Western rules.
The question for the US and Europe is what to do about it.
They have sanctioned Russia for everything from the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and election interference to the failed assassination attempt on poisoning dissident Alexey Navalny. The Kremlin denies involvement in piracy and poisoning, just as Putin’s spies also deny blame for a host of attacks and crimes on NATO soil.
The EU is threatening to escalate its retaliation against Lukashenko, which will increase the diplomatic cost for Putin to protect his isolated ally. But it could be a month or more before EU sanctions take effect.
And not all Europeans are ready to blame Putin. While Russian experts say authorities in Minsk would never have acted without his knowledge, German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted this week that there was no evidence.
Joe Biden has not indicated when he may operate in Belarus. And while the U.S. president has called Putin a “killer” and warned that he would pay a price for his actions, his administration has also said he wants a “stable, predictable relationship” with Moscow.
When he sits down with Putin at their June 16 summit in Geneva, Biden may find that he has a choice. – Michael Winfrey
Global titles
Taking shape | The Senate is slowly moving toward passing a bill to strengthen U.S. economic competitiveness and cope with China’s growth. The move, which still faces significant hurdles in the House, will plow more than $ 100 billion in research and development and provide $ 52 billion for domestic semiconductor production. It also includes measures aimed at China on human rights and its impact on the US
- China reaffirmed its “traditional friendship” with North Korea, days after the US and South Korea reached an agreement that allows Seoul to increase the range and power of its missile arsenal.
Squeezing factories | Many Chinese manufacturers are not planning to expand their operations as rising raw material prices go down in companies’ profit margins. This poses a risk to both growth in the world’s most populous country and a global economy facing a shortage of supply and rising costs.
- A bipartisan pair of U.S. representatives is proposing a bill that would penalize companies that sponsor or do business with the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Rejected bail | Hong Kong prosecutors quoted a former lawmakerWhatsApp talks to reporters from foreign media in a successful attempt to deny its condition, raising concerns about the implications of a national security law imposed by China on free speech in the Asian financial hub. Claudia Mo’s private conversations with staff from the BBC, New York Times and The Wall Street Journal were presented by prosecutors last month during her parole hearing.
- A Hong Kong court has jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai and other pro-democracy activists for their roles in organizing a protest, highlighting opposition from the Chinese Communist Party.
Japan will have to approve steep carbon tax increases to meet its new greenhouse gas reduction target over the next decade, tax and energy experts say after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed at a meeting in April with Biden to reduce carbon emissions to 46% of country levels 2013 by 2030.
Online battle | The Indian government accused Twitter of trying to “slander India to hide their nonsense”, escalating their dispute after the social network accused officials of intimidation. Saritha Rai reports the latest explosion following Twitter’s decision to label posts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party as “manipulated media”.
The debt of history | The city of Illinois Evanston is the first in the US to try to pay local damages to its Black residents for losses historically caused by racial policies, Susan Berfield AND Jordyn Holman the report. A $ 10 million 10-year program has begun, starting with housing. But the return is complex and emotional.
What to watch
- The Japanese government will extend a state of emergency involving Tokyo and other major cities in a latest effort to curb Covid-19 infections ahead of the capital hosting the Summer Olympics in less than two months.
- At least two European airlines canceled flights to Moscow yesterday after Russian aviation authorities denied them permission to change their itineraries in order to bypass Belarus.
- Singapore plans to distribute vaccines to students, followed rightfully by all others, in what will be a “huge acceleration” of inoculations, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told CNN.
And finally … For the past two decades an epidemic of elephant hunting has erupted across Africa, with populations in some devastated areas and multiple species increasingly in danger of extinction from humanity’s lust for ivory. An EU proposal would be in line with US and Chinese bans, but given the recent record seizures, it may be too late.
– With the help of Anthony Halpin and Gordon Bell
