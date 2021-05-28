International
Chinese-Australian writer may face harsh sentence amid deteriorating ties – Radio Free Asia
Chinese-Australian writer Yang Hengjun could face a lengthy jail after his trial behind closed doors for “espionage” in Beijing this week.
Yang, 54, an outspoken Australian writer and political commentator who was previously of Chinese nationality, was arrested upon arrival at Guangzhou Airport on January 19, 2019, then flown to Beijing by state security police officers.
His trial was held behind closed doors in the Middle People’s Court no. 2 of Beijing in Thursday, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.
“By law, this issue was not open to the public because it involved state secrets,” Zhao told reporters in Beijing on Thursday. “This is completely legal and reasonable.”
Two lawyers were allowed to enter the courtroom with him, but foreign diplomats and journalists were all kept out of the police cordon around the courthouse.
Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher said he was denied entry due to coronavirus restrictions.
‘Arbitrary detention’
But he added that he had already been warned that he would not have access to trial, as the case allegedly involved national security issues.
“This is deeply unfortunate and disturbing,” he said. “We have had long-standing concerns about this case, including a lack of transparency, and we have therefore concluded that this is a case of arbitrary detention.”
“No matter what happens today, we will continue to advocate vigorously on behalf of Dr. “Yang, for his interests and rights, and to continue to provide consular support to himself and his family,” Fletcher said.
Zhao struck what he described as “Australia’s unreasonable interference in China’s judicial sovereignty.”
He said China had presented “solemn representations” with Australia over the issue.
Yang Hengjun’s friend and associate professor at Sydney University of Technology Feng Chongyi said the secret trial was just a case of passing motions.
“No witnesses are allowed to testify in these secret trials,” Feng said. “It is based on evidence presented by the prosecution, which may not be such [read or] check [by the defense]”
“It’s a perfect opportunity for the government to bring whatever it wants as evidence … because the whole trial is just a formality,” he said.
Party-led verdict
Yang’s sentence will be announced “at a later date,” according to the court.
Feng said the decision will not be made by the court.
“The sentence will be imposed by [ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s] political and legal issues at a higher level, not at the court level, “Feng said.
Joseph Cheng, a former professor of politics at Hong Kong City University, said Yang had become something of a political football amid deteriorating ties between Beijing and Canberra.
“It’s difficult to think how harsh a sentence is [Yang will receive], because we do not know the details of the charges, “Cheng told RFA.
“Australia-China relations have seen some serious setbacks in the last two years, between ongoing diplomatic disputes and reciprocal attacks between the two countries,” he said.
“It was difficult [for Australia] to provide assistance, “Cheng said.” “If diplomatic relations were good, it might be possible to secure his release and return to Australia, but that is impossible when relations are so bad.”
Feng has previously claimed that Yang is a former agent of China’s state security police, citing a letter Yang wrote to him in 2011, revealing that he had worked for China’s state security ministry for 10 years running started from 1989.
According to Feng’s account of the letter given to Reuters in October 2020, Yang stopped working for the ministry to move to Australia a decade later.
According to the letter, Yang worked as a Chinese spy in Hong Kong from 1992 and continued to do so while working as a researcher at a think-tank in Washington.
Reported by Gao Feng and Lu Xi for Mandarin and Cantonese Services of RFA. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.
