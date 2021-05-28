Ireland will resume travel to the EU, UK and US by mid-July





DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland plans to adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union by mid-July and will apply the same broad approach to arrivals from the United States and Britain , senior ministers said on Friday. Photo Photo: Ryanair planes seen at Dublin Airport following coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. REUTERS / Jason Cairnduff Ireland now has the strictest travel curbs in the EU. It advises citizens against non-essential travel, imposes fines on people heading to airports to go on holiday, and enforces a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine on arrivals from 50 countries. Asked about local media reports that ministers are set to agree later Friday to introduce the so-called EU Green Certificate from 19 July, Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan told national broadcaster RTE he would be in it time frame. However, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Dublin would not pursue British-led Northern Ireland in allowing cargo-free travel to arrivals from the rest of the UK, citing concerns over the rapid spread of the first coronavirus variant there. in India. The advice we have (from health officials) and that we were accepting this advice is that there are real concerns about the Indian variant and therefore were not able to restore the common travel area (with Britain) yet, Varadkar told RTE. The most transmissible variant accounts for 6% -7% of cases in Ireland, Ryan said. The so-called EU green certificate will allow people who have received a vaccine, taken a negative test or are immune after being cured by COVID-19 to travel freely around the block. Ryan said Dublin would apply a slightly different but widely similar approach from the same date to Britain and the United States, Irelands’s two largest tourist markets. Ireland allows free movement across its open border with Northern Ireland, which Varadkar acknowledged that one could travel freely to Ireland from Britain via Belfast. This has been a difficulty throughout the pandemic, he added. The ministers will also sign a further easing of economic constraints with a phased reopening of the hospitality that will begin as planned next month. Varadkar said the government will outline plans to resume eating and drinking houses from early July. Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Edited by Alex Richardson, Mark Heinrich and Hugh Lawson

