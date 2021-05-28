International
Sturgeon keeps Glasgow under restraint for another week amid high rates of unpleasant affairs
Nicola Sturgeon has said it is premature to relax the restrictions in Glasgow due to a fragile situation and very high rates of Covid issues.
The first Scottish minister suggested the R rating of the broadcast could also be around 1.3 in the country, with Friday’s daily number the highest number since 25 March.
Glasgow is the only part of Scotland that remains under the country’s Level 3 blocking rules, banning non-essential travel outside the area and imposing greater restrictions on companionship, hospitality and business.
However, Ms Sturgeon suggested the situation was stabilizing in the city, suggesting that a decision could be made at the end of next week to move the city down to Level 2 restrictions.
Under Level 2 measures, people are allowed to meet socially in groups of up to six people from three families indoors including overnight stays and also to meet inside restaurants, cafes and pubs.
Traveling outside the area is not permitted under Level 3 restrictions unless permitted for a permitted reason.
Giving a sincere and balanced assessment of the national picture, Ms. Sturgeon said there was reason for concern and cause for optimism in the fight against the disease.
She said case numbers were rising, with case numbers rising by more than a quarter last week. With 631 cases reported on Friday, she added that it was the largest daily number we have seen since March 25th.
She added: The final estimate of the number R is that it can now be as high as 1.3. Again I have to put this in context because it is probably quite driven by the situation in Glasgow, given how large the city is as part of the overall Scottish population.
Ms Sturgeon continued: “A key factor behind the increases … is that the new April-02 variant, which we think is more transmissible than most other types of virus, probably now accounts for 50% or even more of the day. our cases “.
“The increase in cases so far seems to have been focused on younger age groups and this may indicate that vaccination has a protective effect on older people which we naturally want to see.”
Addressing the situation specifically in Glasgow, the first Scottish minister said: There are some early signs that the situation is stabilizing in Glasgow
But she added: “Weighing all these different factors is inevitably difficult – the Glasgow case numbers can say nothing but that they are very high, but we are seeing signs of progress.
“The view of the national incident management team is twofold. First, that it would be premature to move Glasgow from Level 3 immediately this week while the situation remains so fragile.
“However, and secondly, if the incidence continues to stabilize and the assumption of hospitalization levels remains fairly consistent, the incident management team has made it clear to me that they would support a Level 2 move by the end of the week. next.
