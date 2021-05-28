Unchecked discharge to take care of homes like putting explosives in the tender box





Matt Hancock’s colleagues have gathered in his defense as the Secretary of Health came under constant pressure from the social care industry over the decision to discharge people from the hospital into care homes at the start of the pandemic without a coronavirus test.

Mr Hancock told a conference on Downing Street on Thursday that it was not possible to test all those sent from hospitals to care homes when the coronavirus appeared because capacity was not available.

And his comments came a day after former top adviser to Prime Minister Dominic Cummings told lawmakers that the government’s claims of putting a shield around care homes were “complete nonsense”. The head of the UK ‘s largest charity provider said on Friday that the move had been like “placing a live explosive in a tender box”. Sam Monaghan, MHA chief executive, told Times Radio: “Obviously you have had pressure from the NHS, which we understood quite a bit about the real concerns about their overload. “But there’s no way you can get people to care homes that haven’t been tested – it’s like putting some kind of live explosive in a box with a tender.” The ‘protective ring’ around the care homes did not exist. Community transmission was real, testing & PPE were not routinely available. Despite this complete failure, social care continues to be given the support it desperately needs. #FixCareForAllhttps://t.co/LnJ0cTFkLb – Sam Monaghan (@SamMonaghan_MHA) May 27, 2021 He added: “Residents of care homes were seen as an inevitable victim of this.” But Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng highlighted the “difficult situation” in which Mr Hancock found himself while fighting the pandemic. He told Sky News: “I think what Matt emphasized very carefully yesterday was that he was absolutely focused, from the beginning of the pandemic, on saving people’s lives. “He was in a difficult situation as Secretary of Health, in a pandemic we had not seen in 100 years. He was under a lot of pressure. “And as a Cabinet colleague, I know he worked really hard and very few people – if anyone – worked as hard as he and he were very dedicated to saving lives. Now, he said what he said, I fully believe it, but we will have an investigation and that will iron out all these facts. “ Asked on Times Radio if he should stay in his job, Mr Kwarteng said: “Absolutely, as a colleague, as I have said several times on this program, there has been no one in Government who has been more focused on saving lives. , defending the NHS. “We put 92 92 billion into the NHS during the pandemic and Matt has been very much at the center of it.” An English Public Health (PHE) report has concluded that “hospital-related planting is a small part of all outbreaks of care homes”, but said their prevention and impact on residents, their families and staff “must be accepted”. The study used hospital data to identify residents of care homes who may have acquired their Covid-19 infection while in the hospital and looked at subsequent outbreaks in care homes from January 30 to October 12 last year. During the period, there were 43,398 residents of care homes who had a positive test result confirmed for Covid and, of these, 35,760 (82.4%) were involved in an outbreak, equivalent to a total of 5,882 outbreaks. About 1.6% (97) of outbreaks were identified as potentially planted by infection associated with Covid-19 hospital, with a total of 806 (1.2%) residents of care homes with confirmed infection associated with these outbreaks, PHE said . Most of these outbreaks occurred in March to mid-April before testing was conducted. The study did not look at asymptomatic cases and did not determine how many people with Covid-19, but who were not tested, were released into care homes. This comes after Tory MPs received an urgent question on the pandemic in the Commons on Thursday as an opportunity to show their support. Conservative Chairman of the Health and Social Welfare Committee Jeremy Hunt said that, until such evidence is provided, “Dominic Cummings’ allegations should be treated as unproven”. Another friend Tory Cherilyn Mackrory (Truro and Falmouth) said: “Given the importance of the situation the Government faced at the outset of the pandemic and given that we now know there was an extremely divisive force in the form of Dominic Cummings, I I would like to congratulate the ministers. ” However, Mr Monaghan noted that, of the 40,000 people who died in the first wave of the coronavirus, half had been residents of care homes. “It just emphasizes that there was no support and that we were abandoned as a sector during that first wave,” he said. (Graphics of PA) Mr Cummings also claimed that the Prime Minister was angry when he discovered that unproven patients had been released into care homes, claiming Mr Hancock had told both that the people to be released would be tested. But when asked if he had told the Prime Minister and Mr Cummings that everyone going from hospitals to care homes would be tested, Mr Hancock said: “My recollection of events is that I committed myself to giving that test for people going from hospital to care homes when we could do it. “I then went far and built the testing capacity for all sorts of reasons and all sorts of uses, including this one, and then I made the commitment I made.” The government told care homes to isolate anyone known to be positive on Covid-19 in their room, despite some care home leaders saying they were not determined to do so. Allowing patients to be admitted to care homes also meant that people who were asymptomatic were able to spread the virus. Government documents show that there was no requirement to test patients being discharged from hospital to a care home until April 15, 2020. The April 2 instruction said people who were Covid-19 positive could be released to care homes with the recommendation that they be isolated. He added: “Negative tests are not required prior to transfers / admissions to the care home.” The guidelines in force until March 13 further stated that community transmission was so low that “it was very unlikely that anyone being cared for in a care home or community would be infected.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos