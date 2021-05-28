World Environment Day 2021 Putting ecosystem restoration on a pedestal

The loss of the ecosystem is depriving the world of carbon offsets such as forests and peatlands at a time when we can at least afford it: Global greenhouse gas emissions have risen for three years in a row.

The emergence of COVID-19 has reminded us of how catastrophic the consequences of ecosystem loss can be: The destruction of natural animal habitats creates ideal conditions for the spread of pathogens such as coronaviruses.[1]

So it’s time for these years World Environment Day coincide with the beginning of UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a global mission that continues until 2030 to protect and revitalize the billions of acres of valuable and much-needed natural capital, from forests and farmland to the oceans.

All well and good, but why does it really matter?

There are good reasons for ecosystem restoration. In addition to the intrinsic value of biodiversity, ecosystems that function, they support many of our activities, as we noted in this last blog post. Our long-term prosperity relies on rebalancing our use of ecosystem services such as pollination, flood protection and CO2 sequestration, and the ability of nature to supply them.

Half of the world’s GDP depends at least on average on some form of ecosystem service.[2] The degradation of these services creates significant risk for the business: from lower returns and default risk to increased insurance liabilities. Simply put, the collapse of the ecosystem will result in economic collapse.

Harm mitigation and capacity building

According to Geneva Environmental Network, between now and 2030, restoration of 3.5 million square kilometers of degraded terrestrial and marine ecosystems an area the size of India and France together could generate $ 9 trillion in ecosystem services. Restoration can also remove 13 to 26 gigatonnes of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

The economic benefits of such interventions will exceed the cost of investment by more than nine times. Otherwise, doing nothing would be at least three times more costly than restoring the ecosystem.

As we point out in our recently published paper, Sustainable by nature: Our biodiversity guide: According to the World Economic Forum in its 2020 Global Risk Report, the top five global risks in terms of likelihood are all environmental, including large biodiversity losses.

Be aware There are costs involved

It may seem counterintuitive that a financial institution such as BNP Paribas Asset Management with nearly € 0.5 trillion in assets under management may be vulnerable to losing something as small as a bee. And yet bees are an underrated asset. They play a critical role in human nutrition and ecosystem health. Remove them and things start to break down, at a considerable cost.

Consider the importance of animal pollinators A wide variety of insects, rods and birds:

Undoubtedly, the cost of biodiversity loss is difficult to measure. However, it is also difficult to deny: It affects all sectors of the economy. An estimate sets the cost of pollinator loss alone at more than $ 500 billion a year.

Ecosystem Restoration Investors can come together

The stakes are high. Damaged and destabilized ecosystems result in drought, famine, disease and migration and the inevitable mass conflicts that accompany such disasters.

The way this process can play out is uncertain as is the degree of damage it can cause. However, it is quite clear that continuing a business as usual is not an option. Humanity must change course. Consumption patterns and production methods need to be reoriented.

In parallel with the shift to a low carbon economy, this transition marks the most important investment opportunity of our lives. According to the WEF, these positive pathways are estimated to bring $ 10 trillion in business value and the creation of 395 million jobs by 2030.

Financial sector Doing our part

The financial sector can play a key role in running the trillions of dollars needed to preserve and restore ecosystems. If you do this, you can unlock multiple benefits. Importers It is important to note that biodiversity conservation can go hand in hand with effective efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Financial services companies can also help by incorporating biodiversity into broader financial strategies and by targeting biodiversity discovery, reporting and loss especially for priority industries that depend on biodiversity functioning or activities that significantly affect it. They range from agriculture and food to clothing and from distribution to mining and exploration.

For more on the serious challenges and opportunities posed by biodiversity loss, read on Sustainable by nature: our biodiversity guide

Any views expressed herein are those of the author as of the date of publication, are based on the information available and are subject to change without notice. Individual portfolio management teams may have different views and may make different investment decisions for different clients. This document does not constitute investment advice.

The value of investments and the income they generate may decrease as well as increase and it is possible that investors will not recover their initial expenses. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Investing in emerging markets, or specialized or restricted sectors is likely to be subject to higher than average volatility due to a high degree of concentration, greater uncertainty because less information is available, there is more little liquidity or due to greater sensitivity to changes in market conditions (social, political and economic conditions).

Some emerging markets offer less security than most developed international markets. Therefore, services for portfolio transactions, liquidation and conservation on behalf of funds invested in emerging markets may be at greater risk.

[1] Look Destroyed habitat creates perfect conditions for the emergence of coronavirus https://www.sc Scientificamerican.com/article/destroyed-habitat-creates-the-perfect-conditions-for-coronavirus-to-emerge/

[2]LookHalf of the world’s GDP is moderately or highly dependent on nature, new report sayshttps://www.weforum.org/press/2020/01/half-of-world-s-gdp-moderately-or-highly-dependent-on-nature-says-new-report/