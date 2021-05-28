Calls for rent freeze amid fears of a price increase of 8% in July





There have been calls for an immediate rent freeze amid fears that downtown rents will rise by 8% in July.

The issue was raised in Exit Thursday by People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who noted that the emergency rent freeze implemented last year would cease in July.

However, landlords in rent pressure zones (RPZs), who can add up to 4% per annum on rents, will be able to impose a two-year increase when they do. Mr Murphy said he had already been contacted by a woman whose rent was expected to rise 7%, a figure she “just can’t afford”. Mr Murphy added: “The issue of rents that are unaffordable applies pandemic or pandemic free. “Obviously it has definitely worsened with the pandemic and the unemployment levels we currently have are likely to continue after a medical pandemic is extinguished. “But even without those levels of unemployment, rent is not affordable for many, many people.” Tnaiste Leo Varadkar said Friday morning that he did not anticipate the above figure to be used across the board. “An increase of 8%, for anyone, is a very big increase every year. I admit I was not aware of that, so I will certainly talk to the minister about it,” he said. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the RPZ system will not be extended when it expires this year and will be replaced by broader protections in legislation it will bring in this fall. Opposition politicians say it will be too late and have called for action now. An 8% increase in rent would average 100 per month and 140 per tenant in Dublin, Murphy said. He called for emergency legislation by the Government to prevent this “double rent increase” in July and said if the Government does not act, People Before Profit will act. We can not allow this double rent increase in July. “Emergency legislation is needed next month to prevent this,” Mr Murphy said. “If Tnaiste Varadkar should be believed when he says that this was not the intention of the Government when they left this gap in the law, then they should bring legislation now to prevent it. If the Government does not introduce legislation, People Before Profit will, and for rather, we will make this a key issue in the Dublin Bay by-elections. Housing spokeswoman Rebecca Moynihan said an immediate rent freeze would stop the “double increase”. The government must intervene immediately and stop this double growth. Tenants need a break. We need a lease freeze applied immediately until enough houses are built to meet the demand that exists there. “Landlords cannot benefit to the extent of an 8% increase at a time when tenants have experienced massive uncertainty due to the impact of the pandemic.” Solidarity TD Mick Barry said the increase would be over 100 in Cork City.

