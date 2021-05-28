International
Why Deadly ‘Black Mushroom’ Is Destroying COVID Patients in India
Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, a medical school in Sevagram city in the Indian state of Maharashtra, has been receiving COVID-affected patients since May 2020. But in the middle of last month something changed. Patients arrived with problems that doctors there had not yet seen in the pandemic: people were not only breathless and thirsty but had pain and pressure behind the cheekbones and around the eyes.
Their cases were some of the earliest indications of a disease wave that is now engulfing India, an epidemic within the pandemic: infections with a rare group of fungi called mucormycetes. The infection they cause, mucormycosis – “black fungus”, colloquially – can infect the sinuses and bones of the face and invade the brain or cause patients to lose an eye. When left untreated – and treatment is prolonged and difficult – there can be mucormycosis kill up to half of those who contract it.
It has been almost 12,000 cases of infection in India in recent months, mostly in the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. “There was no fungus in the first wave,” COVID says PS Kalantri, a professor of medicine at the Gandhi Institute and medical supervisor of his hospital. “Black mushrooms have painted the country red in the second wave.”
The mucormycosis epidemic is also one of the unpleasant surprises produced by the COVID pandemic – the following MIS-C, a severe inflammatory syndrome that appears to mainly affect children and “COVID long“A complex of symptoms that continue to plague patients months after the initial infection. Mucormycosis is one of the wild fungal diseases that have attacked patients with COVID, including a deadly yeast called Candida auris and a large wave of Aspergillus fungal infections that have acquired the acronym CAPA (for pulmonary aspergillosis associated with COVID).
That these fungal infections arise after a COVID diagnosis seems to be a given. A standard component of treatment for severe cases of COVID are high doses of corticosteroids, anti-inflammatory drugs that reduce the immune system’s overreaction to infection. Steroids save lives, but they also make a patient more vulnerable to being attacked by any bacteria or fungi that are already in their body or dependent on their environment.
“Mushroom spores are everywhere, but we are quite efficient in clearing them from our lungs,” he says. Arturo Casadevall, a physician and molecular microbiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “But COVID damages the lungs. So then you have a double shock: reduced capacity to naturally clear spores and reduced immune response as a result of steroids.
This clash of factors is complicated by something else. Years before COVID appeared, researchers at Australia AND Europe, as well as India, all reported that mucormycosis appeared particularly wild in patients with uncontrolled diabetes. This is the placement of Indian COVID patients for disaster. “Even in rural areas, every eighth adult aged 30 and over is diabetic,” says Kalantri. “Most have suboptimal sugar control. When these patients test COVID-positive, they are often prescribed high doses of steroids, often in the first week. Irrational and unscientific treatment of COVID is extremely common. ”
Fungal infections after COVID have been reported so widely by many countries that physicians have begun to develop treatment algorithms to mitigate their attack. “People who present with COVID and a new diagnosis of diabetes or severe diabetes – this is an extreme risk,” says Kieren Marr, a physician at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and medical director of her Transplant Infectious Diseases program. and oncology recently published research on Aspergillus fungal infections in patients with COVID. “At our center, we would say that all risk factors would potentially justify the administration of an antifungal drug as a preventative measure.”
Early identification of a case of mucormycosis can be challenging. Unlike some other fungal infections, there are no blood-based tests that can detect it. Diagnosis requires performing a biopsy, examining the sample, and sometimes following up with a CT scan – all imply the availability of special personnel to perform those tasks and advanced equipment to support them. In the low resource parts of the vast healthcare system in India, they cannot be guaranteed.
Antifungal drugs are also in retail in India, according to news reports, and may be unaffordable for most. There are relatively few categories of antifungals, and while some of them have been available for decades, newer versions that are less toxic to patients are expensive and scarce. For the favorite medicine, “one-day therapy costs 30,000 rupees (about $ 410), a catastrophic health expense for 99 percent of Indians,” says Kalantri. “Therapy often lasts for weeks and requires an intravenous infusion, hospital admission and close monitoring of kidney function.”
It is not possible, at this point, to predict an end to the black mushroom shadow epidemic, although a greater awareness of patient vulnerability may allow physicians in India to recognize cases earlier. For now, there remains one more way in which the pandemic caught the world by surprise and one more illustration of how its worst effects have fallen most severely in countries that can withstand them the least.
