Erdogan inaugurates the new main mosque in the heart of Istanbul





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated a new imposing mosque in Istanbul on Friday, fulfilling a decades-old goal and sealing a religious identity in Taksim Square marked in the heart of the city. The Taksim Mosque and its 30-meter-high dome are symbolically depicted on a monument to the foundation of the Turkish republic by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, whose secular legacy has been eroded by nearly two decades of Erdogan rule. Erdogan waved to the crowd that gathered in the square before entering the mosque for Friday prayers. Construction of the mosque began in February 2017 on a project backed by Erdogan, a devout Muslim and his AK Party with Islamic roots, but which had been embroiled for decades by court battles and public debate. Officials on Twitter shared a video on Friday showing Erdogan in 1994, the year he became mayor of Istanbul, pointing from the top of a building to the area where he said he would build the mosque, the exact spot where he is now. It is one of many construction projects with which Erdogan has left his mark on Turkey, including a large mosque on top of the hill overlooking the Asian side of Istanbul. Last year it was turned into a Haghia Sophia mosque in the city, for centuries the largest church in the world before being turned into a mosque and museum on the other side. Supporters of the Taksim project argued that there were not enough Muslim places of worship near one of the busiest city centers. Opponents saw it as an attempt to impose a religious tone on the square, displaying a cultural center dedicated to Ataturk which was demolished and is being rebuilt. The mosque complex, with two high minarets, will be able to host up to 4,000 worshipers and includes a showroom, a library, car park and soup kitchen, the state-run Anadolu news agency said. Pro-government newspapers hailed the new mosque. “It looks good. A mosque was built in Taksim and neither Sharia law has come nor the republic has collapsed,” she said, Aksam’s title mocks critics who fear creeping religion. The inauguration also coincides with the date when protests began just 100 meters away in Gezi Park, before escalating into mass protests against Erdogan’s government which spread across Turkey in June 2013. Gezi protests began on May 28, 2013 after demolition work began in a corner of the park the previous evening, knocking down a wall and several trees, drawing a small group of protesters who came to the site. The anniversary of the protests is usually marked on May 31, when the protests escalated. In June of that year, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in demonstrations against a plan to build an Ottoman barracks in Gezi Park. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

