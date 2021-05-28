How effective are employer vaccine mandates?

As the economy continues to reopen, more business are beginning to require COVID vaccinations of employees, albeit with certain conditions and medical or religious exemptions required by state laws.

Still, there are questions about COVID vaccines that employers will have to ask themselves: How effective are mandates in the current motivation of employees to get vaccinated? How do people feel now about vaccine requirements? And is there a fair way to approach vaccine mandates in the workplace?

Dan Gorenstein, host and executive producer of the health policy podcast “EXCHANGE“, Researched some of those questions in one last episode.

Below is an edited transcript of Gorenstein’s conversation with Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio about what he and his team found.

David Brancaccio: What do we know about when organizations, when companies, say you should get the COVID vaccine? This is a mandate. Very rare, but what happens?

Dan Gorenstein: So well, look. Target, Applebee’s, your favorite local dinner, these types of businesses do not have vaccine mandates for their employees. So there really is no, like, ideal search out there to guide employers. What we do know comes from vaccine mandates in hospitals of healthcare facilities, nursing homes that have ordered a flu stroke, not COVID. And that includes that really interesting letter by Corey White, who is an economist at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, who is looking at hospitals in California. And talking to him and other health economists, there is a sense that the data that is available is generalizable, to some extent.

Branch: Yes What you are saying is whether operating in a healthcare environment, in certain types of businesses, or perhaps quite a few types of businesses, the data can still be relevant. And what does it show? I mean, there are always exceptions, right? There are medical exceptions and religious exceptions, but if the boss says almost everyone should get the goal, what happens?

Gorenstein: Right So, in the case of California hospitals, mandates increased flu uptake by about 10%. But David, what makes this paper really interesting is that Corey, the economist who did it, wanted to know what impact that kind of 10% jump had, the kind of “so what?” question, right? There was a 40% drop in the number of people who went to the hospital and caught the flu inside the facility. And he found a 20% drop in the number of people coming to the hospital with flu-like symptoms. So here’s the big idea: Increasing vaccination levels made hospitals themselves safer, and that meant fewer people in the community were getting sick. So for employers who are wondering if they should decide on a mandate or not, they may ask themselves, is my business a social hub just like a hospital? And the bigger your business a social center, the more a vaccine mandate can curb the spread.

Branch: You are also exploring other data from other vaccines about what happens in an organization if employees decide not once and for all, but once a year, whether they will receive a particular vaccine.

Gorenstein: There is this really interesting case study in Washington, DC. In 2009, girls mandated in the school district finally received the human papillomavirus, or HPV, vaccine. And at the time, that was super controversial. Many parents were concerned that this could lead to inappropriate sexual behavior or whatever. It is no longer so controversial. But at the time, parents were offered a choice. And if they would choose, that was all. It was just a single deal. And then they were never asked again. A few years later, however, this school district passed into an annual election. This guy, Brandyn Churchill, who is completing his Ph.D. in Vanderbilt, studied this and what he found is that after passing the school district to the annual election, this led to an 11% increase in vaccines, David. And, what’s cool is also that, like the Pfizer and Modern COVID pictures, HPV is a multi-dose vaccine. And the transition to that annual election also increased the number of kids taking all their pictures. So if an employer makes a mandate with a choice, I think the lesson here is the continuation of the question, force people to engage and make that active decision one way or another, consistently.

Branch: Now, all that said, the idea of ​​an employer seeking vaccinations is very polarizing.

Gorenstein: Summer is very polarizing and employers should really do a search for options. I mean, you can mandate this, but mandates have led to, for example, Houston Methodist, a hospital down there, you had 7,500 people signed up a petition saying employees should not be vaccinated in response. You have introduced legislators in, in 40 states that have introduced legislation trying to stop this from happening. And also, in some cases this is small, there have been several lawsuits that have been filed against employers who have imposed these mandates. And finally, you will anger some workers. Some people may end up quitting because they do not want to do so. So there are some real weaknesses, or setbacks, that employers need to consider.

Branch: Now some of these are complicated in the case of the COVID vaccine specifically, in what we are getting them based on emergency approval. And I think, what, there are some lawyers [who] argue, when it is only under urgent approval, people should definitely have the right to say no right now.

Gorenstein: Right But other lawyers we talked to about our reporting pointed to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which is a federal agency that enforces anti-discrimination laws in the workplace. They released instructions in December that said employers can mandate the vaccine as long as they offer religious and medical exemptions. So this seems to be the prevailing theory among legal experts right now.