Giro dItalia peloton decides to donate money for phase 19 for victims of cable car tragedy





Peloton Giro dItalia will donate prize money from phase 19 to the victims of the Mottarone cable car tragedy. Last week 14 people were killed when a cable car fell to the ground due to a broken cable on the way to the top of Mount Mottarone in the Western Alps of Northern Italy – the only survivor was a five-year-old boy named Eitan The Giro dItalia 2021 itinerary was originally planned to take topoton in the middle of Mottarone Road through stage 19, the penultimate mountain stage of the race, but organizers decided to revise the road to keep spectators away from the site of the tragedy. On the morning of stage 19, which will be raced by Abbiategrasso in the Alpe di Mera, the pro-knightly union Cyclistes Professionnels Associs (CPA) announced that all prize money would be donated in memory of the victims. The CPA said: “Although the Giro will not climb the Mottarone, the riders will pay tribute to the 14 victims of the Stresa cable car accident. They have unanimously decided to donate all the prize money from today’s stage to little Eitan and to the families affected by this horrific tragedy. “ Phase 19 now bypasses Mottarone and instead takes the slightly smaller Alpe Agogna, 70 km on the 166 km stage. >>> Peter Sagan fined in Giro d’Italia for intimidation against other riders amid speculation of new transfer Speaking after the end of the previous days phase, Italian rider Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) paid tribute to the victims of the incident while celebrating his first pro victory on home soil. Bettiol said: “It really means a lot to me, to my team and to the people who always believe in me. It’s a gift I want to give to my former agent Mauro Battaglini who passed away last year, he was like a second dad to me, so this win is for him. Surely he sees me from heaven. “I also want to give an opinion on all the victims on the Mottarone cable car and all the families.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos