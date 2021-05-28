Week in summary: Johnson and Orban are part of the same movement

There is a certain tradition when the British Prime Minister receives an authoritarian leader. China is the classic example. Critics say you should not meet them at all. Nr. 10 says it will push them on human rights. And in reality a messy compromise is reached where moral concerns are raised under strategic and financial preoccupations.

Today, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is visiting Downing Street – the second EU leader Boris Johnson has met since Britain left the bloc. And we have fallen back into that pattern. Downing Street reports on Orban’s various grim comments, from talking about “Muslim invaders” to calling immigrants “poison.” He distances himself from them and undertakes to tighten it in his rhetoric.

But actually this whole story is wrong. Something fundamental has changed. When David Cameron won and dined Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015, they were from two completely different systems – liberal democracy and one-party totalitarianism. Cameron may have been hypocritical, or lying on his back. But he did so as a liberal democratic leader meeting an authoritarian leader.

This is not the case here. Orban and Johnson are part of the same movement: right-wing nationalist populism. This is not a careful meeting of different systems. It is a meeting of minds. Of course, people react badly to this. The press here, without any picture of realism, likes to claim that Joshson is a kind of liberal. But there is no way to support that position based on his behavior.

Orban’s policy is more extreme than Johnson’s. And he is a true believer in the cause, while Johnson simply follows whatever path will bring him the most benefit. But the difference between them is now quantitative, not qualitative. They are pursuing the same project in different ways.

The Hungarian prime minister embarked on a modern approach to politics in which ‘people’ – homogeneous representatives of the nation who supported the government – turned against foreigners. These foreigners included metropolitan liberals who threatened their country from within and savage immigrants who threatened it from without. He presented the European Union as a major threat against Hungary.

Orban often likes to call his movement “illiberal democracy.” And indeed it is with illiberal pride. But it is also anti-democratic. He worked to weaken his parliament. It was reformed to secure Fidesz’s Orban party super-majority, with the number of members significantly reduced. Boundaries of constituencies were redrawn to support support. Voting rights were distributed to the Hungarian diaspora in a way that strengthened its electoral performance.

Orban attacked the judiciary. A National Judicial Office was established with broad powers over judicial appointments and filled with Fidesz loyalists. The judiciary was cleared of anyone who would stand up Orban. The older, respected judges, who could have the confidence to stand firm against the government, went first.

Orban then went after educational, scientific, historical and cultural institutions. The Hungarian Academy of Sciences came under state control, as did the Institute of 1956. Both threatened to question Fidesz’s monocultural nationalist narrative. A network of government NGOs was set up, releasing Orban-friendly, poorly researched reports, for example on the need for higher reproduction levels among ethnic Hungarians to prevent the need for immigration. Leading loyalists were put in charge of cultural institutions, such as the head of the opera and literary museums.

Johnson also embraced the rhetoric of the ‘will of the people’ during the Brexit campaign, in which the EU was portrayed as Britain’s enemy. Metropolitan liberals have been tarnished either as hopelessly by the interests of ‘real people’, or as an active attempt to undermine British interests.

Immigrants were demonized during the referendum and they continue to be so today. European citizens are is back on the outside. Refugee ships transporting desperate people are treated in a way that echoes exactly Orban’s narrative against the ‘Muslim invaders’. Interior Secretary Priti Patel enjoys photographing himself as a kind of border policeman, a ruthless enforcer of the same borders that Orban adores.

Once in power, Johnson attacked parliament, illegally suspending it against his will. When the government feels that elections are not going well, for example by using alternative voting systems in mayoral elections, it changes system to make them easier to win.

Johnson attacks the judiciary just as Orban did before him. He set up a government-elected panel to confirm the need to reform the judicial review after the Supreme Court stepped forward to suspend parliament. When she too did not recommend significant changes, the Johnson administration followed her anyway, with one bill on the mass in this month’s Queen Speech.

Cultural and historical bodies are also targeted. National Trust report in the links between colonialism and slavery on its holdings has caused a sustained attack by the government. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told heritage bodies to refrain from statements that were not “consistent with the position of governments” on disputed historical topics. “This is especially important as we enter a Comprehensive Challenging Expenditure Review,” he said. wrote, using a barely hidden threat, “in which all government spending will be fairly considered.”

Johnson’s favorite individuals have been selected for key positions in civil society. He wants former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre to become chairman of Ofcom broadcast regulator, for example. This would help create a system in which the new ‘anti-smart’ news channel GB News is given more leeway and the BBC impartial – now branded “Anti-British” by Tory MPs – treated more harshly. Dakre was finally rejected by an interview board, so now Johnson will start the process again in an attempt to get him inside.

In each of these cases, Johnson is less extreme than Orban. Anti-immigrant rhetoric is not so strong, the attack on the judiciary or civil society is not so comprehensive. Orban’s fight against the media has silenced virtually every ordinary critical voice in Hungarian political life, something Johnson could only dream of. The resilience of Hungarian institutions is much weaker than that of Britain, and they have come under attack more comprehensively.

But the basic pattern is exactly the same: the fetishization of the ‘people’ as a homogeneous measure imposed against liberals and immigrants, attacks on institutions that can hold the government accountable, and the implementation of a cultural narrative through threats to civil society.

This is because they are part of the same movement. It stretches from former President Donald Trump in the US, to Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, to Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, to Narendra Modi in India.

We are still fooling ourselves into thinking we are somewhat morally different from the controversial characters sometimes invited to Downing Street. But in reality we are living under a new form of government, which does not try to unite people, but rather seeks to divide them. Now we are the dubious characters. And in that meeting today, Orban and Johnson will have more than they share.