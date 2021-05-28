Hamas is expanding its arsenal of missiles and missiles

Most of the Israeli-Palestinian fighting in May was an air war, with Hamas firing long-range rockets at Israeli cities and Israel retaliating with airstrikes targeting buildings in Gaza.

Missile warfare between the two is not uncommon. But now there is a difference: Although Israel retains an overwhelming advantage, Hamas, the Islamist militant group in Gaza, has ever-improving missiles, which could affect future conflicts.

From May 11 until the May 21 ceasefire, Hamas fired a significantly higher number of missiles at Israel, far more than in previous conflicts, according to Michael Armstrong, associate professor and missile warfare researcher at Brock University.

“Rocket fire changed from the 2014 and 2012 conflicts in several ways,” says Armstrong. “One was the amount of missiles.”

Hamas fired many more rockets

Hamas fired an average of 500 rockets a day for the first week of the May conflict, Armstrong says. “In 2014, the busiest day was 192. In 2012, it was 316.”

“They can have better missile supplies,” says Armstrong. “They seem to have more long-range missiles, which is another important change.”

More missiles hit the intended targets. circle 50% have threatened populated areas in Israel, Armstrong wrote in an analysis for Conversation. In 2014, the rate was 18 percent. In 2012, it was 22%.

Some of the missiles were fired at Tel Aviv, showing an increased range compared to previous versions.

“I think it’s more of a tactical or strategic change,” says Armstrong. “In 2014, it was more of a protracted hoax, pulling things to hurt the Israeli economy because of a lot of disruption.

“This time, it was more like ‘We’re going to go right away and see how much disruption we can cause within a short period of time.’

Hamas used a larger number of missiles in an attempt to overload Israel’s Iron Cube air defense system, which protects cities from missile attacks.

“I would say it changes things a lot,” says Fabian Hinz, a missile proliferation analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“The really important change in this round is the number of missiles fired and that they fired a large number of missiles simultaneously.”

Thousands of rockets were fired by the Israeli Air Force and Hamas.

But in the recent conflict, Hamas was able to fire more missiles “in narrower groups, what we call salvos,” than it has in the past, Armstrong says. In a salvo, Hamas said it fired 137 rockets in five minutes.

While Hamas was able to fire more missiles suggests it may have improved its organizational skills, “the fact that they were able to group them more strongly is a more significant change,” says Armstrong.

Iran has supplied Hamas with missiles and technical assistance, but militants have begun building missiles on their own, using parts cleared of recovered Israeli missiles and common items such as water pipes, The New York Times reported.

How to compare Israeli weapons, Hamas

With its offensive weapons and defense systems, Israel maintains an overwhelming military superiority over neighboring Palestinians. But Hamas has improved its missile capabilities. How are they compared:

Israel Long Range Missile Range

Israel’s weapons are aided by foreign aid, as well as the production of its floating and ballistic missiles. Israel also exports missile systems. Israel is believed to have nuclear weapons, but it has never acknowledged or denied their possession, according to the Weapons Control Association.

Israel missile range

Israel also has long-range ballistic missiles, which are capable of reaching as far north as Norway and Sweden, east to Russia and China, and south to Central Africa.

How the Iron Dome system works

Israel’s advanced, all-weather air defense system, known as the Iron Dome, is capable of detecting incoming missiles fired from the Palestinian territories. But in recent weeks, several Hamas rockets were not intercepted and they caused injuries.

The Iron Dome was established in 2011 with the support of US funding. It has the ability to capture and destroy short-range missiles and artillery from Gaza.

Hamas’ arsenal of missiles

Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups have fired more than 4,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip since the start of the conflict on May 10, according to the Israeli Air Force.

Gaza missiles reaching farther into Israel