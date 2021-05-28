Reaction to the Minsk incident brings Belarus Airlines to the brink

The international response to the grounding of a Ryanair aircraft in Belarus and the arrest of a flight attendant has dealt a severe blow to the state-owned Belavia airline and its expansion plans.

Just last month Belavia received the delivery of a new Boeing 737 MAX as part of its strategy to offer more transit flights through the Belarusian capital Minsk. Read more

Since the forced reduction of Sunday flight to Minsk, most of Belarus’ neighbors and many other European nations have stopped its flights. The EU has proposed closing its airspace in Belavia and banning it from landing at EU airports. Read more

A Belavia plane bound for Barcelona on Thursday was unable to fly from Belarus because France had banned Belarusian flights over its territory.

Belavia is the only airline in the former Soviet economy with 9.5 million people. She was emerging bruised but ambitious from a COVID-19 pandemic that cut passenger traffic last year to 1.7 million people, more than 58% by 2019.

This month he reported a 2020 net loss of 92 million rubles ($ 36 million), versus a profit of 68.3 million rubles in 2019, but said he was securing new demand from people traveling to and from Europe via Minsk. He listed the routes from Vilnius to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris and London.

All those lines are closed.

Belavia says it has been banned from flying to Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, the Czech Republic, France, Sweden, Finland, Austria, Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The list could grow.

On Friday, Ukraine announced that it would suspend Belarusian aviation from its airspace.

The capital Belarus has become a popular transit station for Ukrainians and Russians traveling between their nations since direct flights were banned after their relations plunged into chaos in 2014.

Belavia amassed considerable debts as it built its fleet of 30 aircraft, half of which have been leased.

At the end of last year Belavia reported total debt of about $ 400 million, including lease liabilities of more than $ 220 million. Some of these liabilities are with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) (AL.N), having signed a contract in July 2018 for five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

ALC was not immediately available for comment.

“The company is facing very difficult times,” Oleg Panteleev, head of the Russian aviation agency Aviaport, told Belavia.

Belavia, which was founded in 1996 two years after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko came to power, employed 2,100 people by the end of 2020.

The carrier will almost certainly have to make large-scale cost cuts, including to its staff and fleet, Panteleev said.

“On the other hand, Belarus will not abandon its national carrier,” he said, suggesting the government could intervene with support.

Belavia on Wednesday said there were no plans for mass layoffs, but she acknowledged that cost cuts and an “optimization” of staff levels are unpleasant but necessary steps.

The head of Belavia has exchanged emails regarding the incident in Minsk with the international airline IATA, Belavia, of which he is a member.

“No one has suggested that they (Belavia) were in any way involved in this,” IATA Director-General Willie Walsh told Reuters.

“I have made it clear that we condemn what the Belarusian government has done. For the diligent people on the airline, I think you should have some sympathy because they did nothing but they are suffering as a result.”

