The Danish Pension Ethics Fund considers Israel’s exclusion on human rights

A Palestinian woman puts her hand on her head after returning to her house destroyed after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21, 2021. REUTERS / Mohammed Salem

A Danish pension fund, which prides itself on being the world’s toughest on human rights abuses, says it is considering adding Israel to a long list of countries it excludes after this month’s conflict with the Palestinians. $ 22 billion Academic takes care of Danish teachers ‘and university lecturers’ pensions and has received increasing attention over the last year for gap Government ties China and Saudi Arabia after the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Holds about 190 million Danish crowns worth ($ 31 million) Israeli and quasi-government government bonds but has growing concerns – as does Russia, Qatar, Egypt and the UAE, which are also not on its list. forbidden. “We are concerned about the (Israeli) human rights record, but we also have to acknowledge that our members are deeply divided on this issue,” the fund’s chief executive, Jens Munch Holst, told Reuters. The UN Human Rights Council voted Thursday to launch an international investigation into allegations of crimes committed in the 11 days of hostilities this month between Israel and the Hamas Islamic group in Gaza. Read more Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the council that Israel’s deadly attacks on Gaza could constitute war crimes and that Hamas had violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel. Israel opposed the resolution adopted by the Geneva forum and said it would not cooperate. Hamas, which governs Gaza, called the group’s actions “legitimate resistance”. If the Danish fund decides to exclude Israel, it will join sovereign wealth funds in Norway and New Zealand to attract some investment in Israel. The Norwegian fund said last week it had decided to exclude three companies from its fund, Honeys Holdings, Shapir Engineering and Industry and Mivne Real Estate, because of the “unacceptable risks” that firms contributed to systematic human rights violations. or of the individual. The manager of NZ Super Fund said in March that he had expelled five Israeli-owned banks for responsible investment reasons. Academic Holst said that while the Palestinian Authority has not issued sovereign debt it was not “on the field” for possible exemption. ($ 1 = 6.1013 Danish krone) Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos