International
UK cases of Covid variant identified in India double in one week
Hounslow, London, which has become one of the UK hotspots for the coronavirus variant first identified in India, on Thursday 27 May 2021.
Tejas Sandhu | MI News | NurPhoto | Getty Images
Cases of the Covid-19 variant first identified in India have doubled in the UK within a week, the country’s health authority said.
The number of strain cases had reached 6,959 by Wednesday, an increase of 3,535 cases from the previous week.
Variant B.1.617.2, a highly contagious triple-mutant type of coronavirus, is likely to be more contagious than the first variant identified in England last fall, Public Health England said on Thursday.
Bolton, Bedford and Blackburn were the most affected areas in England, according to PHE, though it said there were a small number of variant cases in most parts of the country.
Hospital admissions were also increasing in some areas, PHE added, noting that most hospital admissions were to unvaccinated people.
Research published by PHE last week showed that two doses of Covid vaccines give people high levels of protection against type B.1.617.2.
Jenny Harries, CEO of the UK Health Insurance Agency, said in the weekly PHE update that the public should continue to act cautiously as Britain eases blocking restrictions.
“We now know that taking both doses of the vaccine gives a high degree of protection against this variant and we urge everyone to get the vaccine,” she said.
“Make sure you stay careful, work from home if you can, meet people outside where possible, and remember ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ at all times.”
The UK has begun lifting blocking restrictions in advance in recent months, with the government hoping to lift all measures by June 21st.
However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the country “may have to wait” for a full return to normalcy, though he told the BBC on Thursday there was nothing “currently in the data” to suggest that the June unlock would derail.
Johnson announced earlier this month that the UK will accelerate second doses of the vaccine for over 50 and clinically vulnerable in an effort to combat the spread of B.1.617.2.
More than 62.6 million vaccines were given in the UK as of May 26, with 73% of the adult population having received their first dose. Almost half of British adults have been fully vaccinated with both doses.
On May 22, 883 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 in the UK, a big drop from the January peak of 39,249.
