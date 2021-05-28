UK cases of Covid variant identified in India double in one week

Hounslow, London, which has become one of the UK hotspots for the coronavirus variant first identified in India, on Thursday 27 May 2021.

Cases of the Covid-19 variant first identified in India have doubled in the UK within a week, the country’s health authority said.

The number of strain cases had reached 6,959 by Wednesday, an increase of 3,535 cases from the previous week.

Variant B.1.617.2, a highly contagious triple-mutant type of coronavirus, is likely to be more contagious than the first variant identified in England last fall, Public Health England said on Thursday.

Bolton, Bedford and Blackburn were the most affected areas in England, according to PHE, though it said there were a small number of variant cases in most parts of the country.

Hospital admissions were also increasing in some areas, PHE added, noting that most hospital admissions were to unvaccinated people.

Research published by PHE last week showed that two doses of Covid vaccines give people high levels of protection against type B.1.617.2.

Jenny Harries, CEO of the UK Health Insurance Agency, said in the weekly PHE update that the public should continue to act cautiously as Britain eases blocking restrictions.

“We now know that taking both doses of the vaccine gives a high degree of protection against this variant and we urge everyone to get the vaccine,” she said.

“Make sure you stay careful, work from home if you can, meet people outside where possible, and remember ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ at all times.”