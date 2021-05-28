Could Fisherman Hall striker Usman Khan be stopped?





Dominik Casciani

Domestic and legal correspondent

@BBCDomCon Twitter copyright to the image Police and Met image caption Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, were killed by Usman Khan during a conference to rehabilitate offenders Three simple facts became clear during the investigation into the terrorist attack on the Hall of Fishmongers, in which Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones died at the hands of Usman Khan. First, Khan, had entered and left prison as one of the most dangerous terrorism offenders of his generation. Second, while counterterrorism experts and investigators fully understood the threat he posed, some of the people who interacted directly with Khan were unaware of all those fears. And third, at the time Khan had decided to kill, no one knew if he was plotting or not – and so his journey went on without anyone being sure what danger he posed when he was allowed to travel alone to London. Why was Usman Khan in London? copyright to the image Geography / N Chadwick image caption The fish market hall, near London Bridge, was the scene Usman Khan came to London on 29 November 2019 to attend a special event organized by Learning Together, a Cambridge University program in which his graduates help offenders rehabilitate themselves. The scheme began at Grendon Prison, a specialized prison in Buckinghamshire that places inmates through intensive psychological and behavioral therapy. Khan joined when the scheme was later introduced in the maximum security of Whitemoor Prison in Cambridgeshire. Prior to that, Learning Together had no experience working with terrorism offenders – who usually think and behave quite differently from other violent criminals. Over time, Khan came to be regarded as a success story – and the Learning Together bosses together invited him to reunite London. Why Khan Khan? Since he was a teenager, Khan, from Stoke, had been part of Al-Muhajiroun (ALM), the terror recruitment network linked to almost all major plots. By around 2008, he was under investigation by police and MI5 for the purposes of a cell of men from London, Cardiff and Stoke. All of them were arrested in 2010 and later convicted and imprisoned. Some of the group had an amateur plan to bomb the London Stock Exchange. Khan was even more dangerous. He wanted to set up a training camp on terrorism in Pakistan – and his original prison sentence reflected the fact that the judge could not be sure if he would ever be safe to be released. This sentence was later changed, following an appeal, to a certain deadline. This meant he would be out of jail with a special license by the end of 2018. How was he brought to prison? copyright to the image West Midlands Police image caption Khan was a high-risk offender – one of only 70 prisoners in England and Wales to have this status Until his release on Christmas Eve 2018, Khan was considered in jail as a serious threat. He remained at all times a high-risk offender because of his behavior and lack of progress towards rehabilitation – one of only 70 prisoners to have this status in England and Wales. And so, most of his adult life was spent alongside some of the UK’s most dangerous people, including the leaders of previous conspiracies he sought and admired. Security chiefs recorded that he harassed, assaulted and tried to radicalize other detainees. On one occasion, he entered a restricted area of ​​his arm and recited a poem about beheading unbelievers. And as the release date approached, two pieces of information fell into the hands of prison authorities and MI5. Intelligence suggested that Khan would return to his “old ways” and, secondly, that he wanted to carry out an attack. Was he targeted for deradicalization? Prison psychologists in the UK use tools and programs in an attempt to challenge the minds of prisoners of terrorism. Khan went through the main scheme of the prison – but there were no clear signs that she had changed it. Eight months before his release, an expert brought in to analyze Khan’s opinion concluded that the risk that he would turn to terrorism could increase once he leaves prison. Dr Ieva Cechaviciute was weakened that Khan sought “status” and denied he had done anything wrong. She told investigators she had been very concerned about how he could be managed safely. Was it further investigated? When Khan was released to live in a conditionally monitored hotel, he did not know he was already under MI5 investigation. He had launched a new investigation into his intentions, given intelligence concerns. But in the absence of clear information that he was actively taking steps to carry out an attack, the investigation never became one of the security services’ highest priorities. How was Khan managed outside? Khan’s new life was overseen by police officers and probation officers under the Multi-Agency Public Defense Agencies (Mappa) system. This is the body that gathers to discuss whether serious offenders adhere to their release license or pose a risk that could cause them to return to prison. Mappa held three meetings before Khan was released – and Staffordshire Police officers without counterterrorism expertise were put in charge of daily meetings once he was out. Khan was also appointed a senior probation officer who oversees the management of his probation – an officer who, over time, was expected to draft deeper reports on his conduct and prospects. Both probation teams and police teams knew about the very disturbing details of Khan’s prison – but did not know about MI5’s ongoing covert investigation, or his ongoing concerns. During the year he was out, Khan failed to find work. He asked for permission to train to operate dumper trucks – but the panel blocked this after police advised the vehicles could be used as weapons. He began to isolate himself – spending more and more time playing computer games alone. He got angry when the police officers watching him took pictures of the violent games he had bought – and he lied to them and others about his previous offense. copyright to the image Police and Met image caption Unaccompanied Weapons: Khan on train to London So two months before the attack, the situation was simple: there was no intelligence that Khan was plotting an attack – but neither was there any certainty that he had changed for the better. One aspect of his life that seemed to make a difference was his ongoing interest in working with the Learn Together program. So when the program directors at Cambridge asked Khan to come to London for the big reunion, he jumped at the chance. copyright to the image Police and Met image caption Khan passing through the London Underground He asked his probation officer for permission to go, and the Mappa panel said he could leave his home in Staffordshire – but without knowing the full facts of the unresolved risk he might have posed. And so he traveled to London unaccompanied and was not met by police when he arrived. He was never checked. Had it been him, his weapons would have been found. What did the Mappa panel not know? There was a “safe corridor” between MI5 and police and probation officers who dealt directly with Khan. That corridor exists to make sure a suspect does not accidentally learn anything about what the security service is doing. But it also allows spies to provide critical information in a way that does not reveal their secret techniques. Investigations heard that MI5 told counter-terrorism detectives at the West Midlands Police that he had unresolved fears that Khan would return to his “old ways” and that he might plan an attack. Those detectives shared it on the other hand with the Staffordshire Police Special Branch, the team actively assisting the Mappa panel. But the second piece of information – the possibility of an attack – never reached any of Mappa’s documents or officers. The reason why it remains a mystery. The youngest officer in the Special Branch did not believe they had the power to pass him to Mappa without express permission. It appears that no officer above in the police chain realized that the information had not been shared. Critically, despite MI5 secretly having officers at several Mappa meetings, no one from the service told their police colleagues that intelligence had not yet been shared with that panel. The MI5 witness told investigators that they had shared everything they had – but it was not clear from the evidence whether security officers had even realized that important information, albeit invalid, had not reached the panel.







