Large herds of agricultural land sank in eastern India after the cyclone





More than 96,000 acres (237,221 acres) of farmland have been flooded in parts of an eastern Indian state hit by a powerful storm this week, officials said Friday, a year after the coastal region was devastated by a super cyclone. Cyclone Yaas engulfed the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, causing storm surges that erupted on embankments in the state of West Bengal, particularly hitting the ecologically sensitive Sundarbans Delta that stretches into neighboring Bangladesh. The initial assessment by the West Bengal government showed that water had entered about 96,650 hectares of land that had crops, a state official said. “New floods were reported from many areas during high tide as the embankments were left with open holes,” West Bengal fisheries minister Akhil Giri told Reuters. In Sundarbans, still recovering from damage destroyed by Cyclone Amphan last year, residents said farmland and freshwater ponds used for small-scale fishing were flooded. A man crosses a canal in a fallen tree following the Yaas cycle in Digha, Purba district Medinipur in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27, 2021. REUTERS / Rupak De Chowdhuri Read more “The area is rotting with rotten fish and movement has become extremely difficult due to stagnant water,” said Kanai Haldar, a Raidighi resident in Sundarbans, where incentives and ambushes to hold flood water have been damaged. With climate change raising sea surface temperatures, cyclonic storms that barrel from the Bay of Bengal have become harsher and more frequent, especially in the last decade, according to researchers. Read more Haldar, speaking to Reuters by telephone, said the damage caused by Yaas seemed more significant compared to last year’s storm, due to the rate of seawater inflow, which often makes agricultural land temporarily unsuitable for cultivation. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday observed the areas hit by the cyclone in West Bengal and neighboring Odisha, which was directly on the storm road but suffered less damage. “All possible assistance will be provided for the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas,” Modi said. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

