Bolsonaro visits indigenous bookings on Amazon for the first time

BRAZIL (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visited two domestic reservations in the Amazon on Thursday for the first time as head of state, despite protests by some tribal leaders against his attempt to open up their protected lands to commercial mines. Bolsonaro, surrounded by army officers and a Tukano chief in a feathered dress, watched the local community perform a ritual dance at the Balaio Reservation, where he inaugurated a bridge. The wooden bridge was built by the Brazilian army on a road leading to the border with Venezuela, passing through the Balaio Reserve, where major niobium reserves have been found. The metal is used to make lightweight steel for jet engines and other special applications. Bolsonaro has regularly mentioned his value in speeches about the Amazon untapped assets that Brazil should exploit. The Balaio Reservation is upstream of the Rio Negro River at the northwestern tip of Brazil near the borders with Colombia and Venezuela. Bolsonaro later visited and stayed overnight at a military border post in Maturac, which is located on the western edge of the Yanomami reservation, the largest in Brazil. Reservations The eastern section in the state of Roraima has been invaded by more than 20,000 illegal gold miners, who have been encouraged by Bolsonaro’s support for legalizing wildlife mining in Brazil. Yanomami executives expressed regret over the visit of far-right presidents in their reservation and reiterated their calls for authorities to evict the miners. The government must urgently remove the invaders from our territories to protect our health and that of Mother Earth, they said in a letter to Bolsonaro. We do not accept the legalization of mining activities on our lands because this will not bring Yanomami any benefit, it was said in the letter signed by the leaders from Maturac. Bolsonaro’s visit came a day after gold miners illegally searched indigenous lands along the Tapajos River in the Amazon who shot at a Munduruku village and set fire to the house of one of its leaders. The lower house of Congress Brazil, where Bolsonaro supporters have a majority, is currently reviewing legislation proposed by the government that would open the door to mining and commercial agriculture in domestic reserves. Reporting by Anthony Boadle; edited by Diane Craft

