Traders in Delhi want the stores to open soon as part of the unlocking process





Traders in the national capital are unhappy with the Delhi government decision on Friday to allow only construction activities and factories to resume during the first phase of unblocking the city starting May 31st. Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association, said they would ask the Delhi government to allow the shops to open in the next phase of the unlocking exercise. “Obviously today’s announcement has come as another blow to us. Fifteen months have passed and without a break for traders. If factories are safe from the virus, why not the shops in Connaught Place, where it is easier to maintain social distance. ? “There has been no relief package for traders throughout the pandemic, we are running our business in our capital and now we are not relying on that either,” said Bhargava, who represents traders from Delhi – Connaught Place. His views were echoed by Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders Association. He said a secure arrangement involving following Covid protocols could be worked out. Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All Traders of India (CAIT), said that although curbing the spread of COVID-19 infection is a priority not only for the government but also for the traders and people of Delhi, even when it comes to positivity is around 1.5 percent, markets in Delhi should also have been allowed to open, perhaps in a phased manner. “The reason cited by the Delhi government about the resumption of construction activities and factories as the need to provide livelihood for migrant workers is half mature. More than 15 lakh small and large traders of Delhi are providing employment for more than “35 lakh people who are mainly migrants and as such for their livelihood shops also have the right to open,” he said. Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CTI), a trade association in Delhi, said on Thursday they had conducted a survey of markets in Delhi and found that 80 per cent of traders were in favor of reopening markets when the blockade is removed. “About 560 trade organizations from Delhi participated in this study. Market associations, industry associations, hotel and restaurant associations, beauty and welfare associations all participated. “With the reduction in cases of corona infection, Haryana and Gujarat have started opening markets and factories with certain conditions, since Corona infection has also dropped significantly in Delhi, now the traders of this city have also asked the government to open markets and factory, “he said. Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that Delhi had gained some control over the second wave of COVID-19 and the government would now begin the process of gradually lifting the blockade, starting with the resumption of construction activities and the reopening of factories within a week of the moon. An official, who was present at the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), said there were also discussions about allowing markets and liquor stores to be scaled up from May 31, but there was no consensus on this as the daily increase of cases is still over 1,000 in the city. The official said decisions on further vacations will be made depending on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

